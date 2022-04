Geoffrey Zakarian might be best known for his impeccable taste in food and drink, thanks to his many restaurants and television appearances. However, one of Zakarian's latest projects will show not only his own business acumen, but also what it takes to start and manage a restaurant. Mashed recently spoke to the culinary star in a recent exclusive interview to learn about his upcoming Harry & David collection and contributions to the brand's blog, The Table. But, he also shared more about his new Food Network show, "Big Restaurant Bet," that will premiere Tuesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

TV SHOWS ・ 18 DAYS AGO