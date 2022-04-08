GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed fellow TV personality-turned-politician Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate ahead of the Republican primary in Pennsylvania. "This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," Trump said in a statement promoting the celebrity heart surgeon-turned-politician this weekend. "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart."
Comments / 0