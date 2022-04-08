ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term

By Steve Harrison
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. GOP...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feathers#Republican Primary#Gop#Audio
The Independent

McCarthy denounces Madison Cawthorn labelling Zelensky a ‘thug’ but still tells people to vote for him

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has denounced North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”. A reporter noted the epithet to Mr McCarthy during a press conference on Friday, adding that Mr Cawthorn also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation. “Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said, after confirming that he had spoken to Mr Cawthorn. “If there’s any ‘thug’ in this world it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”“You just watched Putin directing that Russia bomb maternity wards,” Mr McCarthy said. “We watched yesterday, in a theatre, that’s identified in the front and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Spun

Herschel Walker No-Showed His First Major Debate Saturday

Herschel Walker, the former football star turned political candidate, followed through on his promise this weekend to no-show at the debates for his U.S. Senate race. The first major debate for the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia was held on Saturday. Walker was a no-show. “Former football great Herschel...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn claimed he carried weapons in his wheelchair on January 6 to arm those around him in unearthed clip of a phone call

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said he carried 'multiple weapons' in his wheelchair during the Capitol riot on January 6 last year, newly-unearthed video revealed on Monday. The freshman lawmaker, 26, admitted that both he and fellow pro-Trump newcomer Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) were armed that day, and that 'everyone around' him that day also had weapons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Justice Department is investigating Trump's possible mishandling of government secrets

The Justice Department is conducting an investigation that's in "very early stages" into possible mishandling of government secrets by former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told NPR, after top-secret papers were found at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago. The matter had already been under investigation by the...
POTUS
NPR

Ivanka Trump spends hours speaking with Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday

The Democratic-led House Select Committee that's investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol interviewed former President Trump's daughter Ivanka today for several hours. She is the highest-profile member of the Trump family to talk to the committee. She appeared virtually and voluntarily. Committee Chair Bennie Thompson had recently hinted to reporters that Ivanka, who was also a White House adviser, would appear. Just a few days ago, her husband, Jared Kushner, made his own appearance.
POTUS
NPR

Trump endorses Dr. Oz for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed fellow TV personality-turned-politician Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate ahead of the Republican primary in Pennsylvania. "This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," Trump said in a statement promoting the celebrity heart surgeon-turned-politician this weekend. "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy