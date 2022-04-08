Walmart is raising pay as much as 25% for truck drivers, with some starting at $110,000 a year

Walmart is raising pay for its private fleet of 12,000 truck drivers, including the nearly 2,000 truck drivers in Texas.

The company is also launching a fleet development program to train the next generation of drivers at a new facility in Dallas.

With raises of as much as 25% in place, Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, with the potential to make even more down the road based on factors like tenure and location, the company said Thursday.

Previously, Walmart drivers could make an average of $87,500 in their first year.

Walmart said its new salary is more than double the average salary for a long haul driver, which is $56,491 a year, according to Glassdoor. The shortage of drivers in the U.S. is one of the biggest factors in the ongoing supply chain issues. The American Trucking Associations said last year that the industry needs 80,000 drivers.

Walmart has created a private fleet development program with a 12-week course at major distribution centers in Sanger and Dover, Del. Drivers have already earned commercial driver’s licenses at those facilities and been hired.

Walmart has had its own trucking fleet since the 1970s, when Sam Walton was putting together what was considered the most sophisticated of retail supply chains.

“Our transportation team will continue to grow with our business, and we’ll continue to invest in them along the way,” Walmart said in a blog post.