Grandscape celebrates first anniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With the warm weather this weekend, thousands of people took some time to stop by the Main Street Art Festival in downtown Fort Worth.This is the first time the event took place since the pandemic, and visitors told CBS 11 that they are happy to attend. "Oh my God, it's awesome," Monica McGill of Irving said. "We are really enjoying it." McGill was one of many people attracted to the annual event. The four-day event includes over 200 artists who organizers say will sell an estimated $4 million worth of art and nearly 100 musical acts. "It's like been closed...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO