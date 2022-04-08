Where is Booth in McShay's latest mock draft?

Todd McShay this week released his latest mock draft (subscription required) ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst’s latest projection has former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. going to the Buffalo Bills later in the first round with the No. 25 overall pick.

“If Buffalo wants to come out on top of a loaded AFC, it should focus in on its cornerback group,” McShay wrote. “Tre’Davious White is coming off an ACL tear, and Levi Wallace signed with Pittsburgh. I really like Booth’s game and think he could be a No. 2 corner as a rookie, before developing into a No. 1. He is scheme-versatile, explodes out of his back pedal and shows above-average ball skills.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Booth recently visited with the Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, while Rapoport also reported that Booth would have top-30 visits with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots on Friday.

Booth recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , but is still expected to be ready for the start of NFL training camp.

Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) during his Clemson career from 2019-21.

The Dacula, Ga., native was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after tallying 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games (all starts).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks