Medical personnel volunteer time to care for Ukrainian migrants

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySNe8_0f3lEhwk00

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Inna Levien has been driving from Orange County down to Tijuana almost on a daily basis since last week — that’s a two-hour commute each way not counting the hours spent waiting to cross the border.

She’s been doing it out of love for Ukrainian migrants staying at a shelter in Tijuana.

Levien is coordinating about 40 medical volunteers who are giving up their spare time to perform check-ups and other routine medical services on the immigrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AhlS_0f3lEhwk00
Inna Levien is the coordinator for the volunteer clinic at the shelter for Ukrainian migrants in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“We’re just a group of volunteers who showed up last week knowing there might be some need,” said Levien. “We just want to help and provide comfort and relief and help as much as we can.”

Network of volunteers helping Ukrainians cross into California

Levien says most migrants are stressed, and their immune systems are compromised.

“We constantly have people, especially kids, with cough problems, trouble breathing, some have forgotten their medications and need refills, or some have just had a procedure done and need a follow-up,” she said.

Dormant for two years, California border crossing opens only to Ukrainians

Levien said some of the most common problems with the migrants are intestinal issues, vomiting, overheating, dehydration and sunburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jp4A_0f3lEhwk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRqL5_0f3lEhwk00
Volunteers operate a medical facility inside a Tijuana shelter for Ukrainian migrants. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“We even have pregnancies but if we see complications we expedite that person through the border,” she said.

Levien says the volunteer medical staff puts in long hours to the point of exhaustion.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

“We even had one person who experienced a panic attack, we are working so hard that at the end of the day we just collapse.”

Levien said they will continue working at the shelter as long as it remains open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

