Springfield, MO

Georgia transfer Dalen Ridgnal commits to Missouri State basketball

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Dalen Ridgnal, a transfer forward from Georgia, tweeted on Friday his commitment to Missouri State basketball.

Ridgnal, at 6-foot-7, is coming off a junior season in which he appeared in 28 games and averaged 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per outing. It was his lone season at Georgia after transferring from Cowley College.

At Cowley College, he was the only player to earn junior college All-American honors in the previous two seasons after averaging 18.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Kansas City native started his high school basketball career at Rockhurst before transferring to Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Georgia.

Ridgnal is the second transfer to commit to Missouri State this offseason. He joins Akron transfer guard Bryan Trimble Jr., who committed to MSU on March 31. The Bears have had four players enter the transfer portal since they fell in the first round of their first NIT appearance since 2011.

Out of high school, he held an offer from Drury. Before joining Georgia, he held offers from Eastern Michigan, Southern, Nicholls State, Texas State, Florida International, Cal Poly, Murray State, Sam Houston, Mississippi Valley State, Kent State, St. Bonaventure, East Carolina and North Texas.

Ridgnal has two years of eligibility remaining.

With his addition, Missouri State has one open scholarship toward 2022-23 remaining with a possibility of more opening up. The Bears also have incoming freshmen N.J. Benson, Jonathan Dunn and Jalen Hampton signed to join the team.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Georgia transfer Dalen Ridgnal commits to Missouri State basketball

