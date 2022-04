HARLINGEN – Gratitude. That’s what Rubi Avila feels for having had the opportunity to compete for Youth of the Year at the state level. “I’m very thankful I was the one who was able to have this opportunity to represent the Boys and Girls Clubs here in Harlingen to compete in the Texas Youth of the Year,” said Rubi, 17, a senior at UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School.

