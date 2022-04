The veteran Binghamton radio personality Dana Potter has died. He was 67. Potter's death was announced Friday evening in a post on the website of Magic 101.7 WLTB Radio. In the message, a colleague wrote: "We have lost one of the finest people we have ever had the privilege to be part of the G.M. Broadcasting family... Dana Potter fought hard in his battle with cancer but as it often does, it took our friend tonight and the world is a more empty place for it."

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO