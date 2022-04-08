ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 101 pedestrian death investigated as suicide

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
A pedestrian fatality Friday that shut down a portion of Highway 101 in Petaluma is being investigated as a suicide, investigators said.

The collision was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Washington Street interchange, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses reported an unidentified man had walked into the center lane of the highway and stopped as traffic approached, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

One driver swerved to avoid the man before he was struck by a two-axle box truck and suffered fatal injuries.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.

All southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted onto Petaluma Boulevard North, which is the nearest off-ramp to the scene.

According to the CHP, the road reopened just after 2 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

How to get help

National Alliance on Mental Illness/Sonoma County: 866-960-6264

North Bay Suicide Prevention Hotline: 855-587-6373

24-hour Emergency Mental Health Unit: 800-746-8181

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-SUICIDE

Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists: www.recamft.org

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Paul Bottler
2d ago

that is really to bad glad it didn't cause a multiple car crash with more injuries and/or possibly more deaths.r.i.p.

