If L’Jarius Sneed is representative of the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team should still come out confident in 2022 despite recent changes. There’s not a single member of Chiefs Kingdom who would have scripted the team’s offseason to play out as it has. In fact, most fans of the Kansas City Chiefs would likely have written something quite opposite of what the team has done. The end result has been a shaken confidence for many when it comes to discussing the team’s ability to maintain such dominance in the AFC West and chase another Super Bowl.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO