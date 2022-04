Pa. state Rep. Barbara Gleim, R-Cumberland, says she wants to preserve fairness in sports by excluding transgender girls from playing girls’ sports. We don’t agree with her definition of fairness. Fairness goes hand in hand with empathy. It goes hand in hand with understanding. By barring transgender girls from playing sports with other girls, you’re denying each of these young women her identity. You’re telling them they’re wrong for identifying as girls even though everything inside them is telling them that’s who they are. What’s accomplished by standing in their way? What’s gained? Allowing transgender girls to play sports with other girls is an opportunity for parents and organizers of youth sports to say, “Yes. We’re with you. We support you.” Isn’t this the message we want to share with our children?

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO