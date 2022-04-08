ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

‘American Idol’ singer, Fauquier native Mike Parker wows students in hometown

By James Jarvis
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“American Idol” singer and Fauquier County Public Schools alumnus Mike Parker sang for Grace Miller Elementary students recently for their first school-wide assembly since 2020. On March 29, Parker, who has secured a spot in “American Idol’s” top 24, sang for the students and spoke words of...

www.insidenova.com

