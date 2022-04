General Motors will begin production of its BrightDrop Zevo utility vans at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario in December, the automaker confirmed this week. GM is currently performing renovation and retooling work at the CAMI facility as part of a $2 billion investment in its Ontario manufacturing operations that also brought Chevy Silverado production to the GM Oshawa Assembly plant, which is located just east of Toronto. Once up and running, the CAMI plant will be capable of producing up to 30,000 vehicles annually between the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and smaller BrightDrop Zevo 400. GM said previously that the CAMI plant will also have the ability to nearly double its production output of the two utility vans by mid-decade.

