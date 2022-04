Home gardens and yards come in all sizes and shapes, many with grass, trees, shrubs and flowers. But do you see the all-important bees and butterflies in your yard? Perhaps a hummingbird or two among the other birds? Garden and landscape ideas evolve over time, whether due to climate change, new ideas or new learning. Using native and eliminating alien plants is increasingly popular and can dramatically improve our environment.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO