ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Department of Environmental Protection awards Gulf Specimen Marine Lab a grant

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYA3O_0f3lC9Hp00

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab was awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the FDEP, the grant is worth $736,531.64 and will be targeted towards preventing harmful algal blooms (HAB) and improving water quality in the state.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection notes the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, which is located in Panacea, will partner with the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering to study the use of natural and local algae to remove nutrients from Dickerson Bay near Panacea.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the support provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through this grant award. With these funds we will install a one-of-a-kind filtration system that uses locally grown red algae to clean the water that flows through our tanks and reducing the amount of water that is drawn from and returned to Dickerson Bay. This project will result in a new way of growing red algae as a byproduct and further our commitment to the protection of nearshore water quality," Cypress Rudloe, Executive Director of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab said in a statement released last month.

The Department of Environmental Protection notes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature is proposing an additional $15 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year to fund similar types of projects being undertaken by the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

The funding is a $5 million increase from the previous year.

If approved, the FDEP says requests for projects will begin this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Environmental Protection Agency grants Oregon $32M for water projects

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting some assistance to help pay for drinking water projects, as well as wastewater infrastructure improvements. The EPA granted the state $32 million. Oregon estimates the projects will cost about $70 million each. “Clean and safe water is a basic right, but at the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panacea, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WTXL ABC 27 News

FDOT releases traffic advisory for week of April 10

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for paving operations.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy