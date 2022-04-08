ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5Na5_0f3lBeKm00
1 / 8 Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWWUD_0f3lBeKm00
2 / 8 Tripadvisor

#7. The Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7727 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3954
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMHtN_0f3lBeKm00
3 / 8 Tripadvisor

#6. Moraine Fish & Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Seafood
– Price: $
– Address: 4960 Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45439-1940
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUS9a_0f3lBeKm00
4 / 8 Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6500 Miller LN, Butler Township, OH 45414-2669
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cApsZ_0f3lBeKm00
5 / 8 Tripadvisor

#4. Club Oceano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4429 Cedar Park Dr The Greene, Dayton, OH 45440-1383
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTGeT_0f3lBeKm00
6 / 8 Tripadvisor

#3. Sweeney’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 28 W Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459-4736
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hj3mK_0f3lBeKm00
7 / 8 Tripadvisor

#2. Jay’s Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 225 E 6th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2836
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38d3IJ_0f3lBeKm00
8 / 8 Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748
Read more on Tripadvisor

