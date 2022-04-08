Unit 4 board hires new administrators

false

It’s official: Michelle Meese is the new Oblong Unit 4 superintendent.

Meese has been acting as interim superintendent since the resignation of Jeff Patchett in mid-February. She previously was principal of Oblong Elementary School for four years. She was assistant principal there for two years prior to that.

I am looking forward to serving the kids of our community and their families,” Meese told the Daily News.

“I have enjoyed watching many students grow into wonderful adults. I have a passion for serving others and helping students grow in their education and character,” she added.

Meese first worked in Oblong in spring 2010. An Eastern Illinois University student teacher, she worked with the fourth grade.

“After completing my student teaching, I was hired as a junior-high language arts teacher at Oblong schools,” she recalled. “I taught seventh- and eighth-grade students for six years before becoming the assistant principal at the elementary/junior high school.”

The Unit 4 board official hired Meese as superintendent for the 2022-23 school year during a special meeting Thursday.

At the same time, Kendra Ridlen was hired as Meese’s replacement as OES principal.

Ridlen served as assistant principal under Meese for four years. She has been interim principal since Patchett’s resignation.

Patchett was also the principal of Oblong High School. Brent “Andy” Julian is the new OHS principal. He previously was assistant principal at Olney High School.

In other personnel business Thursday, board members accepted the resignation of Heather Lee as guidance counselor, effective at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.

The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday April 21, in the OES Oblong Room.