ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

Unit 4 board hires new administrators

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

false

It’s official: Michelle Meese is the new Oblong Unit 4 superintendent.
Meese has been acting as interim superintendent since the resignation of Jeff Patchett in mid-February. She previously was principal of Oblong Elementary School for four years. She was assistant principal there for two years prior to that.
I am looking forward to serving the kids of our community and their families,” Meese told the Daily News.
“I have enjoyed watching many students grow into wonderful adults. I have a passion for serving others and helping students grow in their education and character,” she added.
Meese first worked in Oblong in spring 2010. An Eastern Illinois University student teacher, she worked with the fourth grade.
“After completing my student teaching, I was hired as a junior-high language arts teacher at Oblong schools,” she recalled. “I taught seventh- and eighth-grade students for six years before becoming the assistant principal at the elementary/junior high school.”
The Unit 4 board official hired Meese as superintendent for the 2022-23 school year during a special meeting Thursday.
At the same time, Kendra Ridlen was hired as Meese’s replacement as OES principal.
Ridlen served as assistant principal under Meese for four years. She has been interim principal since Patchett’s resignation.
Patchett was also the principal of Oblong High School. Brent “Andy” Julian is the new OHS principal. He previously was assistant principal at Olney High School.
In other personnel business Thursday, board members accepted the resignation of Heather Lee as guidance counselor, effective at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday April 21, in the OES Oblong Room.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
Macomb Daily

Eastpointe school board trustee challenges hiring procedure

An Eastpointe Board of Education trustee is questioning the process enlisted to name Assistant Superintendent Christina Gibson as successor to outgoing school boss Ryan McLeod. Mary Hall-Rayford believes the board was in violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act as well as the school board’s bylaws when it opted not...
EASTPOINTE, MI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Appoints New Town Administrator

FAIRHAVEN — The Fairhaven Select Board announced Tuesday that it has appointed Angie Lopes Ellison as the new Town Administrator. Ellison, the former Uxbridge town manager, was offered the position on Feb. 10 and is set to begin on April 4. She will take over from Finance Director Wendy...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Oblong, IL
Education
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts. DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:. Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025. Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through...
EDUCATION
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron school board approves 5 new administrative positions to oversee security, principals

Akron Public Schools will soon have new leaders to oversee security in schools, the district's facilities and the development of the district's high school principals, three of five new positions the school board approved Monday night.  The new positions fulfill the request of Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack that the board first denied three weeks ago. She...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oblong Elementary School#The Daily News#Oes#Oblong High School
Community Impact Houston

Spring ISD hires chief of innovation, fills open administrator roles

Spring ISD leaders named two district employees and a former Houston ISD employee to open administrator positions during the board’s March 22 meeting. Matthew Pariseau, who previously served as SISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and workforce development, was hired to fill Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa’s former position—chief of innovation and equity. The position has been open since Hinojosa took over the superintendent role in late January.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
820
Followers
408
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy