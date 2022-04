PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tiny ladybug with a yellow spot has inspired a mission of kindness and inclusion in the Mt. Lebanon School District. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Sixth-grader Holden Frye returned to his elementary school, Hoover Elementary, to read his new book “The Spot” to students during an assembly. It’s the highlight of the school’s celebration of inclusion. Dot the ladybug is different. She has one yellow spot and a curly antenna, but she wants to feel valued and included. “I think when people read the book, they get an understanding of how you can make people feel by doing...

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO