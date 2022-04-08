Water main break reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water main break in the Nottingham area has left several residents without water.

The Department of Public Works reports that a four-inch diameter main has ruptured in the unit block of Stone Falls Court (21236).

Forty customers are currently out of service.

There has been no ETA on repairs. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via Pixabay

