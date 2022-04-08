ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Water main break reported in Nottingham

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eoq0N_0f3lAnNw00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water main break in the Nottingham area has left several residents without water.

The Department of Public Works reports that a four-inch diameter main has ruptured in the unit block of Stone Falls Court (21236).

Forty customers are currently out of service.

There has been no ETA on repairs.  Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via Pixabay

The post Water main break reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Fire reported at Target in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a fire at a store in White Marsh on Wednesday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., units responded to the Target on Campbell Boulevard for a report of a fire. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that a tarp on the ceiling had caught fire, but store occupants extinguished it upon arrival. The Kingsville Volunteer … Continue reading "Fire reported at Target in White Marsh" The post Fire reported at Target in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews responded to a house fire in Carney on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 9500-block of Fuller Avenue (21234). Upon arrival, units found fire on the deck of a home with heavy smoke visible. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze. There has been no word on any injuries. The post House fire reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported on I-95

JOPPA, MD—Crews remain on the scene of a Wednesday morning vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported at around 10:00 a.m. along southbound I-95 just north of Bradshaw Road. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Vehicle fire reported on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break temporarily closes part of Lehigh Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Government
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Government
NottinghamMD.com

Man arrested attempting to break into White Marsh store, assault reported on Campbell Boulevard

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, an armed employee threatened another employee in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). At 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, an individual attempted to break into a store at White Marsh Mall, located in the 8200-block … Continue reading "Man arrested attempting to break into White Marsh store, assault reported on Campbell Boulevard" The post Man arrested attempting to break into White Marsh store, assault reported on Campbell Boulevard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify child found in Essex

UPDATE: Police say the child’s family has been located. Original story below… ——— ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a child who was found in the Essex area. Officers found the child on Wednesday in the area of Kingston Road at Graythorn Road. The child is approximately two years old, three feet tall, … Continue reading "Police seek to identify child found in Essex" The post Police seek to identify child found in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Stone Falls Court#Eta
NottinghamMD.com

Crash on I-95 snarls traffic in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh. The crash was reported at just before 11 a.m. along southbound I-95 prior to the I-695 interchange (Exit 64).  One vehicle reportedly overturned in the crash. The right lanes are currently blocked along southbound I-95 and only the far left lane is … Continue reading "Crash on I-95 snarls traffic in White Marsh" The post Crash on I-95 snarls traffic in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WRAL News

Water main break creates mess north of downtown Durham

Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., water was still gushing onto...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break leads to boil advisory in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The maintenance manager of Princeton Water Utility announced Saturday that part of the city is now under a precautionary boil advisory. They say the city issued the advisory out of precaution from a water main break. All customers between N West Street east to N Seminary Street and between State Street […]
PRINCETON, IN
WSAW

UPDATE: 1 water main fixed after 2 break in Marathon

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Marathon says one of the water main breaks has been repaired. Residents can return to normal water use as well. This comes after two breaks were reported in the village. Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said the first break happened overnight. Kurtz said crews...
MARATHON, WI
NottinghamMD.com

Carjacking reported in White Marsh, storage building burglarized in Kingsville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, an armed individual got into someone’s vehicle in the 11000-block of Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162) and demanded a ride. The victim was then pushed out and the suspect fled in their vehicle. Sometime between 11 p.m. on … Continue reading "Carjacking reported in White Marsh, storage building burglarized in Kingsville" The post Carjacking reported in White Marsh, storage building burglarized in Kingsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
The Oakland Press

Waterford water main break halts service

The Waterford Township Department of Public Works has announced a water main break has interrupted service on Lakeview Street, between South Lynn Avenue and South Josephine Avenue. Crews are currently working to restore service. Any questions may be directed to the department at (248)674-2278.
WGN News

Service restored following water main break in eastern Dixmoor

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Sevice has been restored for Dixmoor residents affected by a water main break Sunday afternoon. A water main located at 142nd Street and Winchester Street in Dixmoor burst, resulting in a loss of water service for residents in eastern Dixmoor, Village President Fitzgerald Roberts announced. Roberts said the village was working to […]
DIXMOOR, IL
NBC Bay Area

Water Main Break Creates Geyser in Sunnyvale

Public works crews are responding to flooding in Sunnyvale due to a water main break Friday morning that sent water shooting high up into the air. The incident is reported in the area of Fair Oaks and Ahwanee avenues in Sunnyvale. No other information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break Impacting Part of Norfolk

A water main break is impacting part of Norfolk and is expected to continue throughout the night. Officials said Westside Road near Route 44 is experiencing its second water main break within 24 hours. The break is causing residents to have low water pressure and possibly cloudy water, emergency crews...
NORFOLK, CT
Fox 19

Water main break on Ohio 48 in Warren County prompts boil water advisory

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice. The boil water advisory in effect for all in the area of 7853 Ohio 48 to Foster Maineville Road and all of Deershadow Road until the all-clear notice is issued.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy