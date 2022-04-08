ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

Cape Codders praise Ketanji Brown Jackson's high court confirmation

By Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2lpS_0f3lAP9O00

Hi folks — the weekend forecast is looking pretty nice, with a good serving of sun on both days and temperatures in the 50s. It might be time to get that garden going! In the news: Cape Codders praise Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation, Hyannis and Fall River firefighters join the fight for PFAS data, and Curious Cape Cod takes you on a great loop hike along the Quashnet River in Mashpee. Have a great weekend! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

Comments / 7

LarryBub Pifer
2d ago

Are you kidding me about jackson, she is a real "hack job"!!! I love the Cape, but y'll are something else!!!

Reply
13
nope
2d ago

Funny story. I’ve been on the cape for the past two days visiting. I have not heard anyone praising her. Mostly upset that she was not chosen for ability- but we all knew that was going to happen. Biden announced it because it was a campaign agreement. The people the article refers to must be keeping their support secret

Reply
3
George Osborne
2d ago

Who speaks for Cape Codders? Why do they care any more or less about a SJC appointment? Fake news.

Reply
7
Related
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

1K+
Followers
854
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy