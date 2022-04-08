ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hoyer Responds To The Needs Of Small Businesses And Restaurants In MD-05

By Congressman Steny H. Hoyer
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, House Democrats took much-needed action to help Fifth District small businesses and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, I was proud to bring to the House Floor and secure passage of the Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 and I urge...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

Legislators need to protect the smallest of New Jersey’s small businesses l Opinion

New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo’s testimony before the state Senate Labor Committee on March 10 sent yet another alarming signal that the Murphy administration plans to continue threatening the smallest of New Jersey’s small businesses. We need Trenton lawmakers to protect our livelihoods by sending Senate Bill 599 to Murphy’s desk with a veto-proof majority.
TRENTON, NJ
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WJLA

Small Business Spotlight: Shockoe Wine

7NewsDC — For our latest Small Business Spotlight, we're raising a glass with a company steeped in history and culture. Steve Johnson III offered a taste of Shockoe Wine, which he co-founded. Learn more at shockoewine.com. "In order to fully understand how Shockoe Wine came into existence, you have...
RICHMOND, VA
Fortune

We need a domestic Fulbright program for small businesses

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. America has a tremendous history of responding to crises in collective and inspiring ways, including the creation of the Fulbright Program in 1945. Established by Sen. J....
SMALL BUSINESS
Port Arthur News

Classes available for small business owners

The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one. The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County. Spring classes...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
marketplace.org

The constant grind of running a small business

For the month of March, Econ Extra Credit is inviting you to watch the film “The Donut King,” available to stream on Hulu and to rent or buy on several other platforms. The grit needed to keep a small business alive is immense — and the odds of surviving are slim.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#House#Democrats#Senate
The Center Square

Critics: Illinois Democrats' plan to force retailers to post 'tax relief' details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda

(The Center Square) – Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary "tax relief" measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced campaign propaganda during an election year.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy