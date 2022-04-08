ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha tiny-house village aims to be final step out of homelessness

By Cindy Gonzalez, nebraskaexaminer.com
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska’s first modern-day tiny house village — soon to start sprouting in north downtown Omaha — is expected to do more than add affordable-rent dwellings to the trendy urban core. The 50 stand-alone homes, each about 250 square feet, serve a humanitarian purpose:...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay News 9

Are tiny homes the answer to the affordable housing crisis?

TAMPA, Fla. — Mathis McGriff, 64, joined the Navy in 1976 and recalls travelling the world. "Mostly Europe, Spain, Portugal, Africa, France," he named the places he was deployed to. The Sulphur Springs native fell on hard times and now lives in a shelter for men in East Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

PERC proposes affordable tiny home village in South St. Pete

The Pinellas Ex-Offender Re-entry Coalition, which aims to help ex-offenders secure jobs, is proposing to turn dirt at a South St. Pete site for a tiny home village dedicated to the workforce. PERC submitted an offer letter to the city to acquire the property at the northwest corner of 18th...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
San Francisco Examiner

Homeless and lost in the housing maze

If his doctor’s estimate is right, Ronald Ortega could have just five years left to live. Ortega, who is 60, takes the recent news about his health in stride. That’s because he recently was given a reason for hope: After four years of waiting, he finally got a possible housing offer at an all-affordable building for seniors in The City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Housing Projects#Nifa
News Channel Nebraska

Blight designation around Beatrice grocery store could pave way for redevelopment

BEATRICE – An area of Beatrice has been added to regions declared blighted and substandard, paving the way for the use of tax increment financing for redevelopment. The company that own’s Russ’s Market along East Court Street paid for a study that ultimately indicated that the area between Court and Ella, from 13th to Hayes Street qualified as blighted under state law. Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says with the addition, the city remains under the limit for total amount of area that can be declared blighted...just under 35%.
BEATRICE, NE
Curbed

Tiny-Home Fires Raise Bigger Questions About Housing for Homeless

Black smoke billowed over Oakland, California, on Monday as a major fire at a tiny-home village near Lake Merritt claimed three 64-square-foot shelters and the belongings of three residents. No one was hurt, but Tammy Michell, who had just moved into her home in December, said she barely made it out as the “walls were melting” around her. “I lost everything,” Michell told The Mercury News. The structures, made by a Seattle-area company called Pallet, are currently being used as shelter for formerly unhoused residents in at least 70 villages in the U.S., according to a representative for the company. In the wake of the disaster in Oakland, however, advocates, city officials, and residents of the tiny homes are asking about the safety of these units — and the long-term feasibility of tiny homes as a solution to the housing crisis.
OAKLAND, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Could ‘cohousing’ tiny-home villages help end homelessness in SLO County? Expert says yes

A developer and author who has built more than 50 affordable and supportive housing projects across the nation will give a free presentation Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Charles Durrett will address “cohousing” options for communities such as San Luis Obispo County that could serve homeless residents through tiny homes, cottages and shared communal spaces.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC San Diego

Pilot Program Pays Homeless to Clean Up Trash in East Village

A pilot program launched at a homeless encampment in San Diego's East Village is giving residents a chance to earn cash or throwing away trash. The Triangle Project gives residents living along the sides of Commercial and 16th streets $2 for every bag of trash they toss out. Brian Trotier...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Toni Atkins tours newest housing at Father Joe’s Village to shed light on women experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO — Father Joe’s Villages recently opened a new housing villa, on Friday they opened their doors to give people an inside look. One of the people there to tour the new facility was Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. Atkins says her visit was in honor of Women’s History Month and it was aimed to support women in California suffering homelessness as well as shedding light on the reality of homelessness amongst women.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

The Broken Mug to open new location

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A new location is in the works for a Columbus-area coffee shop. The Broken Mug has signed a five-year lease with the city of Columbus for a space in the new Columbus Community Building. This will be their third location since beginning operations in 2017. The downtown...
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy