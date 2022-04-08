ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Red Wings organist Frank Costello makes history with 46th season

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j45G4_0f3l9WKD00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Red Wings are making history this year.

Organist Fred Costello will start his 46th year on Opening Day next week and it will make him the longest-reigning sports organist in history.

Team officials say the closes to his record before they retired, were White Sox, 41 years, Ernie Hayes of the Cardinals, 39 years, Eddie Layton of the Yankees, and John Kiley of the Red Sox, 36 years.

Rochester Red Wings 50 Degree Guarantee is back for Opening Day

Costello changed the concept of ballpark music in 1977, according to the Red Wings, by drawing on his plays playing in nightclubs to create a more modern sound.

The organist’s musical background includes performances in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Hollywood, Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas. His jazz group “Fred Costello and Co.” performs in local clubs, concerts, and private functions.

Costello, a Syracuse native, has been featured as a top sports organist on NBC’s Game of the Week, was elected to the Rochester Walk of fame in 1999, was given the Charlie Wagner Award from the Press-Radio Club in 2009, and in 2011 he received the prestigious “Spirit of the International League Award”.

The Red Wings home opener is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Syracuse drops thriller to top-ranked North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – No. 4 Syracuse had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 14-12 setback to No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The teams were tied at halftime, but the Tar Heels’ 4-0 scoring in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. The contest […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Steelers QB Haskins dead after being hit by car in Florida

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car crash, according to his agent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media. Haskins’ agent said he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
MLive.com

Red Wings: Arc of franchise headed in right direction

DETROIT – The progress the Detroit Red Wings have made this season is somewhat lost in their record over the past couple of months, a stretch during which they suffered a few blowout losses and their goals-against average ballooned. The Red Wings were one game over .500, excluding overtime/shootout...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Tigers beat White Sox on controversial walk-off play

The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day Friday after a review on a controversial last play. The White Sox led most of the way until the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game. An Andrew Vaughn solo home run in the top of the 9th gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. But Detroit came back in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Costello
Person
Eddie Layton
Person
Frank Costello
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed on Manor Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning on Manor Parkway in Rochester. Officers say a 39-year-old man met officers at the scene and told them an unknown person stabbed him. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say the victim was stabbed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Teen struck by car on Monroe Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 13-year-old was struck by a car Saturday evening on Monroe Avenue. Authorities say officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 960 block of Monroe for the report of a person that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. Officers located a 13-year-old who was struck. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Nightclub#The Rochester Red Wings#White Sox#Cardinals#Yankees#The Red Sox#The Red Wings#Nbc#The Press Radio Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy