Red Wings organist Frank Costello makes history with 46th season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Red Wings are making history this year.

Organist Fred Costello will start his 46th year on Opening Day next week and it will make him the longest-reigning sports organist in history.

Team officials say the closes to his record before they retired, were White Sox, 41 years, Ernie Hayes of the Cardinals, 39 years, Eddie Layton of the Yankees, and John Kiley of the Red Sox, 36 years.

Costello changed the concept of ballpark music in 1977, according to the Red Wings, by drawing on his plays playing in nightclubs to create a more modern sound.

The organist’s musical background includes performances in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Hollywood, Canada, Mexico, and the Bahamas. His jazz group “Fred Costello and Co.” performs in local clubs, concerts, and private functions.

Costello, a Syracuse native, has been featured as a top sports organist on NBC’s Game of the Week, was elected to the Rochester Walk of fame in 1999, was given the Charlie Wagner Award from the Press-Radio Club in 2009, and in 2011 he received the prestigious “Spirit of the International League Award”.

The Red Wings home opener is scheduled for Tuesday.

