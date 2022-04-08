EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX to snap 5-week winning streak, Peru sol lifted by rate hike

* S.Korean won, Indian rupee, and Thai baht lead losses * Philippine peso weakens for third straight session * Equities mixed; Malaysian index loses most * China stocks reverse early gains, down 0.5% By Sameer Manekar March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday while most stock markets slipped, as traders weighed the economic fallout from an intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. China's Shanghai Composite Index reversed its early gains to trade half a percent lower, as higher COVID-19 cases and a decision by the central bank to hold benchmark interest rate despite government pledge to support the economy weighed on sentiment. "Recent weakness in China index performance is perhaps one reason that many investors appear to be giving up on China," analysts at Nomura said in a note. "We believe that geopolitical concerns around China stemming from its perceived position on the Ukraine conflict have forced investors to sell China." China's Shanghai index and the CSI300 index both have lost more than 7% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the most by any index in the region. With rising COVID infections, slowing economic growth and China getting caught in the crosshairs of Western sanctions due to its close ties with Russia, analysts widely see the case for monetary stimulus building. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares declined up to 0.8%, while Philippine and Singapore stocks rose 0.7% each, with the city-state heading for a fifth straight session of gains. Most currencies were in negative territory. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso weakened 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Indian rupee depreciated 0.5%, slipping off its two-week high scaled on Friday. The peso was headed for a third straight day of losses as the central bank last week hinted it might not match monetary tightening in the United States. Analysts widely expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its policy rate at 2.00% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Philippines, one of Asia's most-active sovereign debt issuers, is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issue, to be used for budget financing, among others, according to documents seen by reporters. Most bond yields in the region inched higher, with the benchmark yields of Indonesia and India trading at 6.729% and 6.799%, respectively. As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, rising commodity prices, inflationary pressures and exposure to imports from Russia pose a challenge to the nascent economic recovery in the region, with net oil importing countries facing imminent shocks. "Given the relatively large size of oil as a share of GDP, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and India are relatively more exposed to higher energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at TD Securities said. Canadian investment bank TD Securities sees threats to the Singaporean dollar, Thailand's baht and the Indian rupee from risk aversion in the wake of the conflict. The Thai baht and the Singaporean dollar seen as the most sensitive to oil price volatility, according to TD Securities. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.732% ** Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx ** Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April, lifts flight ban Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD % % % % Japan -0.06 -3.49 - - China <CNY=CF -0.04 -0.14 -0.11 -10.78 XS> India <INR=IN -0.42 -2.35 -0.31 -0.69 > Indonesia -0.01 -0.63 -0.15 5.51 Malaysia -0.26 -0.90 -0.28 1.23 Philippines -0.12 -2.61 -0.60 -2.21 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.72 -2.26 -0.77 -9.79 TC> Singapore -0.11 -0.53 0.37 7.02 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.45 -2.80 0.59 -3.61 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.36 -0.24 -0.16 1.10 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

