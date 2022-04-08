ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX to snap 5-week winning streak, Peru sol lifted by rate hike

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Peru c.bank hikes interest rate to 13-year high * MSCI Latam FX index heads for 0.4% weekly fall * Brazil March inflation hits in 28-year high * Chile March inflation surges to highest since 1993 (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar April 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were set for their first weekly decline in six on Friday as the dollar strengthened on worries of aggressive Federal Reserve action, while Peru's sol was supported by a sharp interest rate hike. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was set for weekly falls of 0.4%, though it rose about 1% on the day. Currencies in the resource-rich South and Central American regions have been gaining for the last five weeks due to tighter monetary policies, lack of direct exposure to the conflict in Ukraine and a sharp rise in commodity prices. "After starting 2022 near parity, developed markets became increasingly riskier than emerging markets... DMs have underperformed EMs, and DM’s total risk remains above that of EM," said Diana Baechle, principal of applied research at financial intelligence firm Qontigo. But as the United States and other developed markets embark on monetary tightening cycles, investors fear that those rising rates could drain capital from higher-yielding and riskier emerging markets, weighing on their currencies. Fed minutes this week highlighted the need for more hikes through the year, and the dollar index against a basket of other hard currencies rose to 100 for the first time in nearly two years. The sol gained 0.2% after Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 50 basis points to 4.5% on Thursday. It is the highest rate since 2009, as authorities battle stubborn inflation that has sparked angry protests and rattled center-left President Pedro Castillo's administration. The country's economy is still being weighed down by protests hitting copper mines, a central bank official said Friday. The Brazilian real gained 1% against the dollar. Data showed inflation in March was the highest in 28 years as higher fuel prices weighed on the economy. Chile's peso slipped 1.1%. Data showed consumer prices rocketed 1.9% in March, the highest monthly rise in almost thirty years. Mexico had posted red-hot inflation figures in Thursday, with its peso up 0.5% on the day. These reports suggested that even as markets rallied on the recent surge in commodity prices, it also drastically increased inflationary pressures in such economies. "The larger-than-expected rises in inflation in both Chile and Brazil support our view that their central banks will raise interest rates by more than most currently expect over the coming months," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said. As central banks in Latam pursue their rate-hiking cycles, fears linger around that policy's impact on real economic growth. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1128.47 0.21 MSCI LatAm 2648.58 0.29 Brazil Bovespa 118223.45 -0.54 Mexico IPC 54757.98 -0.95 Chile IPSA 4960.74 -0.09 Argentina MerVal 92168.30 0.666 Colombia COLCAP 1630.48 0.1 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7029 0.78 Mexico peso 20.0348 0.43 Chile peso 816.4 -1.46 Colombia peso 3751.82 0.33 Peru sol 3.71 -0.38 Argentina peso 112.1500 -0.14 (interbank) Argentina peso 193.5 1.29 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Alistair Bell)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb

April 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.2619 to the greenback, or 79.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2567 to 1.2637. Canadian government 10-year bond yields...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX fall as Ukraine talks begin; rouble extends losses

* Ukraine says Monday talks 'hard' after weekend progress * Latam stocks, FX stumble in choppy trade * Colombian peso surges 4% this month * Russian c.bank seen holding key rate at 20% on Friday * Brazil inflation, rate outlooks jump on fuel price hike By Anisha Sircar March 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies came under pressure on Monday and the Russian rouble slipped on worries over whether Russia-Ukraine talks would bear fruit amid escalating concerns over the global inflationary outlook. Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia, despite the fatal shelling of a residential building in Kyiv. The rouble weakened 0.3% in Moscow trading and has lost 30% against the dollar since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Latin American stocks fell 1%. Still, Latam currencies and stocks have gained 1.5% and 3% respectively up to the last close since the onset of the war, which has driven stellar rallies in a host of commodities. Constituents of the region's indexes are major commodities exporters, with analysts saying Brazil and Colombia are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the current environment. "Latin America could emerge as a winner...but there have been mixed currency market responses as investors have had to respond to terms of trade improvement, risk sentiment deterioration and the rotation away from Russia and into other commodity-driven EMs, all at the same time," said Marcos Casarin, chief Latin America economist at Oxford Economics. Mexico's peso climbed 0.3% against the dollar while Brazil's real gained 0.2%. Thanks to its macro fundamentals and diversified export basket, Brazil is highly well-positioned to make the most of the improvement in terms of trade, Casarin added. Coal-rich Colombia's peso firmed 1% and has outperformed other currencies in the region since the onset of the war. Gustavo Petro, front-runner for the country's May presidential election, secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition on Sunday during voting in primaries. Investor focus is on a U.S. Federal Reserve decision due Wednesday where it is expected to raise rates as it scrambles to address the fastest inflation in 40 years. Central banks in Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia will also be meeting this week. The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested. Meanwhile, expectations for Brazilian inflation and interest rates have jumped sharply, a survey showed. Chile's peso slipped for the second straight day, losing 0.3%. Leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in as president on Friday as the country marked the sharpest shift in its politics since its return to democracy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1058.63 -2.49 MSCI LatAm 2378.34 -0.97 Brazil Bovespa 110785.43 -0.83 Mexico IPC 53115.01 -0.35 Chile IPSA 4639.31 0.13 Argentina MerVal 87528.22 -1.653 Colombia COLCAP 1535.17 -0.86 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0640 -0.25 Mexico peso 20.8555 0.20 Chile peso 809.5 -0.62 Colombia peso 3793.5 0.59 Peru sol 3.701 0.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.2000 -0.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 2.02 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks bounce on China stimulus hopes, Ukraine peace talks

* Latam FX gains on hopes of Russia-Ukraine breakthrough * MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * Traders eye Fed liftoff; policy statement due 2 p.m. EDT By Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced against a weaker dollar on Wednesday as market sentiment was boosted by Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, though traders remained on edge ahead of what is likely to be the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.4% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its' currencies counterpart added 0.6%, after declines on Tuesday. Aiding confidence, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". "The positive EM moves are based on good news out of China, and chances of a ceasefire, which markets are waiting to see ... (Investors) are also taking advantage of the dollar's momentum losing steam because the rate hike has already been priced in," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, dropped ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Markets expect the U.S. central bank, which will issue a policy statement and new economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. "Anything that seems like good news is lifting spirits, and indications of a very hawkish outlook could crush that optimism and erase these gains," Perez said. A recent surge in raw material prices has given way to increased investor bets on commodity-rich Latin American economies, though sharp corrections in commodity prices seen this week could lead to volatility as markets move quickly to discount the war and its implications, according to analysts. Brazil's real gained 0.6% against the dollar. The wheat importer exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, while demand has been further boosted by the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Mexico's peso added 0.4%, and Chile's peso jumped 0.7%. Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 0.7% and 0.9% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint slid in a move that traders called a correction of recent gains. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at xx GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1081.10 5.29 MSCI LatAm 2375.73 2.41 Brazil Bovespa 110918.04 1.8 Mexico IPC 53709.31 1.32 Chile IPSA 4694.26 1.54 Argentina MerVal 85446.85 1.656 Colombia COLCAP 1524.58 0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1158 0.82 Mexico peso 20.7226 0.47 Chile peso 801.3 1.05 Colombia peso 3818.01 0.18 Peru sol 3.709 0.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4200 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 197.5 1.27 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies surge on a weaker dollar after U.S. Fed hike

* MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * U.S. Fed raises rates by 0.25% * BCB rate decision eyed (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced on a weaker dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also boosted sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.1% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its currencies counterpart added 0.9%, after declines on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.5%. Brazil's real gained 1.1% against the dollar. Investors are eyeing Brazil's central bank's decision due later in the day. The rate-setting committee, known as Copom, is expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points. "The key thing to track in the decision statement will be Banco Central's next policy steps in the wake of the Russian invasion as inflationary risks are much higher now than they were in the previous decision," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. "They will definitely signal a more hawkish tone going forward to prevent secondary shocks in the overall economy." Among other Latin American currencies, Mexico's peso and Chile's peso rose 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Brazil exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, and demand for exports has received a further lift from the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Aiding confidence, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 1% and 0.8% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint edged higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1083.26 5.5 MSCI LatAm 2368.22 2.09 Brazil Bovespa 110630.66 1.53 Mexico IPC 53434.14 0.8 Chile IPSA 4695.41 1.57 Argentina MerVal 86705.98 3.154 Colombia COLCAP 1524.10 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1064 1.00 Mexico peso 20.6375 0.88 Chile peso 798.9 1.35 Colombia peso 3831.01 -0.16 Peru sol 3.719 0.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 0.50 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tim Ahmann)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Peru#Emerging Markets#Interest Rates#Msci Latam Fx#Latin American#Federal Reserve#Central American#Dm#Qontigo
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-China COVID cases, Fed meeting weigh on Latam assets

* Peru's GDP expanded 2.86% in January * Brazilian central bank to hike rates on Wednesday * Rouble higher against dollar in Moscow trading * Consumer prices rose 4.7% in February in Argentina (Adds comment, details; updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China and angst over the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates this week dampened risk appetite in the face of the Russian assault on Ukraine. Economies in Latin America remain major exporters of agricultural goods and raw materials to China, which saw a spike in case numbers of COVID-19 amid fears it will hurt the mainland's economic growth in the first quarter. Peru's Sol fell 0.4%, while Brazil's real and Colombia's peso fell 0.8% each as a fall in oil and industrial metal prices weighed on the commodity-heavy countries. "Falling oil prices are hitting the region's oil producers – I think that helps to explain the Colombian peso's underperformance today," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. Assets in Central and South American countries have benefited from the recent surge in commodity prices, but investors are questioning how sustainable this boost would be as markets start to price in a 25 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Fed on Wednesday. "Commodities have cooled, partly on China growth risks but rising U.S. rates are becoming a headwind for EM rates again, and the Fed may not change this trend," said Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi. Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, data showed. Investors eye Brazil's central bank that is expected to raise its key rate by 100 basis points on Wednesday and evaluate an escalation of its already aggressive policy tightening as red-hot global commodity prices stir up domestic inflation. "The growing inflation risks – particularly from higher energy inflation – mean the tone of Copom's statement will be very much on the hawkish side," said Capital Economics' Jackson. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.9, while its stocks counterpart dropped 1.4%. Consumer prices rose 4.7% in February in Argentina, more than expected in the South American country already battling annual inflation running at over 50%. Ukraine-Russia talks showed no signs of a major breakthrough, while adding to the nervousness of possible new tensions between China and the United States. Washington has warned Beijing against providing military or financial help to Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's rouble closed higher against the dollar in Moscow trading. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1027.55 -2.6 MSCI LatAm 2318.83 -1.38 Brazil Bovespa 108962.29 -0.88 Mexico IPC 52855.36 0.09 Chile IPSA 4623.00 0.77 Argentina MerVal 84240.15 -0.842 Colombia COLCAP 1522.77 0.32 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1577 -0.74 Mexico peso 20.8276 0.35 Chile peso 809.7 0.30 Colombia peso 3823.06 -0.77 Peru sol 3.736 -0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.3100 -0.10 Argentina peso (parallel) 197 1.52 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX on a tear as war fuels commodity surge

* Latam FX heads for more than two-year high * Mexico to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday By Anisha Sircar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 0.5% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen more than 14% from its low in December. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets ... there's a commodity story backdrop for many, and companies were undervalued for a long time, so the backdrop has triggered the movement necessary for foreign investors to flood markets like Brazil's," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.3% against the dollar and has added 6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.4% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50 basis points rate hike. "Tightening in Brazil and Mexico will continue, but Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso slipped 0.3% against the dollar. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Meanwhile, the Russian central bank said some stock market trading would resume on Thursday, with 33 securities set to be traded on the Moscow Exchange for a limited period of time, and with short selling banned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.73 0.74 MSCI LatAm 2606.12 1.72 Brazil Bovespa 117893.16 0.53 Mexico IPC 55476.94 -0.44 Chile IPSA 4883.53 -0.1 Argentina MerVal 90837.59 0.74 Colombia COLCAP 1567.61 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8511 1.31 Mexico peso 20.1959 0.37 Chile peso 795.8 -0.41 Colombia peso 3741.01 0.41 Peru sol 3.767 0.24 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend gains; Brazil's real flat after rate hike

* Rouble volatile as traders eye war, coupon payments * Brazil trims 2022 GDP growth forecast, hikes inflation outlook * Argentina Senate to debate $45 bln IMF deal * CEE FX weaker on stronger euro By Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew March 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks firmed on Thursday as risk appetite ticked up on easing fears around China's spluttering economy and ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Brazil's real was flat after an expected interest rate hike overnight. MSCI's Latin American stocks index gained 0.9%, joining broader emerging market peers, as China, a key Latam trade partner, signalled more stimulus, and on more signs of progress in diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine. While most Latam currencies firmed, Brazil's real was flat after its economy ministry trimmed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast and raised its inflation outlook, as Latin America's largest economy grapples with higher food and fuel prices and rising interest rates. Brazil's central bank on Wednesday hiked the key rate by 100 basis points and signalled another of the same magnitude in May. "The aggressive hiking cycle will have an impact on growth and you're going into an election year, so you may see populist policies coming in. And if there is something that Brazil cannot afford, it is more aggressive fiscal spending," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. "This is the quiet before the storm... the aggressive (U.S. Federal Reserve) tightening cycle would mean broad dollar strength and a weaker global growth environment, which would be negative news for Latam." However, the negative effect from the Fed interest rate hike on Latin American assets is likely to be offset by more raw material demand from China, at least partially, Christensen said. Argentina's battered peso dropped 0.1% ahead of a Senate debate over a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund before a final vote that would help the embattled country avoid a messy default. The Mexican, Colombian, and Chilean pesos rose between 0.1% and 0.6%. Elsewhere, the lira dropped 0.6% after Turkey's central bank held its key rate steady. Central and eastern European currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.6% against a stronger euro. The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow and saw volatile trade offshore but stayed weaker than 100 to the dollar, with markets closely watching foreign currency coupon payments on Russia's sovereign debt. The country's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, after a sharp emergency rate hike in late February. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1459 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1119.14 3.53 MSCI LatAm 2404.75 1.35 Brazil Bovespa 111142.69 0.03 Mexico IPC 53662.89 0.47 Chile IPSA 4763.16 1.44 Argentina MerVal 88509.77 1.211 Colombia COLCAP 1536.45 0.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0776 0.26 Mexico peso 20.5807 0.25 Chile peso 798 -0.11 Colombia peso 3803.01 0.74 Peru sol 3.72 -0.03 Argentina peso 109.5200 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 119.47 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3575 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.573 28.487 -0.30 Korean won 1222.200 1216.3 -0.48 Baht 33.670 33.52 -0.45 Peso 52.400 52.41 +0.02 Rupiah 14340.000 14338 -0.01 Rupee 76.115 76.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.212 4.203 -0.21 Yuan 6.364 6.3568 -0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 115.08 -4.00 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3490 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 28.573 27.676 -3.14 Korean won 1222.200 1188.60 -2.75 Baht 33.670 33.39 -0.83 Peso 52.400 50.99 -2.69 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 76.115 74.33 -2.35 Ringgit 4.212 4.1640 -1.14 Yuan 6.364 6.3550 -0.15 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads declines in Latam with eyes on rate move

* Latam stocks, FX stumble * Colombian, Mexican peso edge higher * Brazil inflation, rate outlooks jump on fuel price hike (Adds comment, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell the most among Latin American currencies on Monday ahead of an interest rate decision later in the week, while most emerging market assets slipped on worries of higher global inflationary pressures. Also adding to the declines were developments in the war in Ukraine as diplomatic talks continued, despite no real progress. Brazil's real slipped 0.9% against the dollar, with a weekly central bank survey of private economists showing expectations for Brazilian inflation and interest rates have jumped sharply. A Reuters poll sees the central bank raising its key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday and evaluate an escalation of its already aggressive policy tightening as red-hot global commodity prices stir up domestic inflation. "They've (Brazilian Central Bank) already done a lot of hiking and a lot more is priced in but that also adds to the uncertainty because where some sectors, including export, can be beneficiaries, the net result and weakness of domestic demand is something that continues to be a concern," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. Central banks in the United States, Turkey, Indonesia, and Russia will also be meeting this week. The U.S. Federal Reserve decision is expected to raise rates on Wednesday as it scrambles to address the fastest inflation in 40 years. Latam currencies and stocks have gained 1.5% and 3%, respectively, up to the last close since the onset of the Ukraine war, which has driven sharp rallies in a host of commodities. Constituents of the region's indexes are major commodities exporters, with analysts saying Brazil and Colombia are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the current environment. Mexico's peso edged 0.1% higher against the dollar, while the Colombian peso firmed 0.6% and has outperformed other currencies in the region since the onset of the war. Gustavo Petro, front-runner for Colombia's May presidential election, secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition on Sunday during voting in primaries. Chile's peso slipped for the second straight day, losing 0.3% after leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in as president on Friday. The Russian rouble closed up against the dollar. The central bank is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2018 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1054.31 -2.89 MSCI LatAm 2340.57 -2.54 Brazil Bovespa 109931.04 -1.6 Mexico IPC 52798.10 -0.94 Chile IPSA 4588.49 -0.97 Argentina MerVal 85073.10 -4.411 Colombia IGBC #N/A The #N/A The record record could could not be not be found found Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1148 0.09 Mexico peso 20.9050 -0.04 Chile peso 812.1 -0.94 Colombia peso 3793.61 0.59 Peru sol 3.73 -0.70 Argentina peso 109.1900 -0.27 (interbank) Argentina peso 197 2.54 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX up for fifth day on commodities boost

* Brazil's real up 5% in March vs Latam FX up 3% * Mexican economy grew 0.3% m/m in Feb - estimate * Argentine central bank to raise rates on Tues - source * Hungary's forint outperforms peers after 100 bps rate hike By Anisha Sircar March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed against a steadying dollar for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as sanctions on Russia kept commodity prices lofty, although worries about the war in Ukraine encouraged caution. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies firmed 0.3%, while stocks rose 0.8%. Mexico's peso jumped 0.5% against the dollar after a preliminary estimate showed the country's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month. Brazil's real traded 0.7% higher after having hit its highest since June 2021 earlier in the session. The country's central bank considered implementing a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points this month, but decided a 100 basis point increase would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed. With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, commodity-exporting countries have benefitted from a global spike in energy and agricultural commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia. But countries that depend on imports of oil and agricultural products have been hard hit. "The polarisation (of EM currencies) promises to increase in the coming months," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro. Resource-rich currencies stand to gain in the current environment, with the Brazilian real gaining more than 13% in 2022, and Colombia's peso and South Africa's rand adding 7% and 8% respectively. On the other hand, the Turkish lira and Egyptian pound have shed 10% and 15% respectively. Among stocks, MSCI's Latam stocks index has surged 20% this year, while its EM counterpart is down 10%. "Even in the event of a military settlement, there is no expectation of a quick recovery of previous economic ties," said Kuptsikevich. But in the long term, inflationary risks are seen catching up. Citigroup downgraded Brazil's 2023 growth estimate to 1.2% from 1.5%, citing geopolitical developments spurring inflation, higher interest rates and an additional headwind for economic activity. In Argentina, the central bank will raise the country's interest rate on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, although the size of the hike is still under discussion. Elsewhere, Hungary's forint jumped after the central bank raised the base rate by a bigger than expected 100 basis points to help combat inflation. The Russian rouble steadied at 104 to the dollar, lacking momentum for larger moves, while central bank intervention helped stabilize government OFZ bonds. S&P Global has suspended services of all products to customers in Russia and Belarus who are subject to sanctions, the ratings agency said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1132.30 1.53 MSCI LatAm 2564.71 0.78 Brazil Bovespa 117388.61 1.06 Mexico IPC 55517.66 0.09 Chile IPSA 4926.54 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 90853.38 0.902 Colombia COLCAP 1552.29 0.82 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9342 0.18 Mexico peso 20.2713 0.48 Chile peso 791.3 0.27 Colombia peso 3759.51 0.97 Peru sol 3.766 0.37 Argentina peso 110.0700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX snaps win streak as tech and financial shares slide

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session as weakness in the technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 142.17 points, or 0.64%, at 21,932.18,...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso pressured as c.bank underplays rate hikes, stocks lower on deficit view

* Philippines c.bank policy meeting on March 24 * Surge in oil prices hits equities * Yields on Indonesian benchmark bonds fall 27 bps By Riya Sharma March 18 (Reuters) - Philippines' peso slipped on Friday and was on track for its sharpest loss in a week after its central bank signalled it was in no hurry to hike interest rates, while equities eased after the country's current account deficit projection was hiked. Other regional currencies came under pressure from safe-haven flows buoying the U.S. dollar as risk sentiment slightly eased after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this week, while equities consolidated as a jump in oil prices subdued assets in the net energy importing region. The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar gave up 0.1%, in line with losses in the Chinese yuan . Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Thursday it did not have to follow the Fed's lead in raising rates but was closely monitoring inflation risks, ahead of a policy meeting on March 24. "BSP Governor has stuck to script, indicating he'll wait until the second half of the year before hiking but by then Philippines will likely be behind the curve," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING. Mapa said the BSP's stance to continue making data-driven monetary policy decisions while monitoring the risk to inflation outlook was pushing the peso further lower. The currency, which has fallen 0.2% so far this week, skidded 0.5%. Manila stocks, which have seen volatile trading since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fell 1.6% and were set for a second straight weekly loss, with pressure exacerbating after the BSP widened its deficit forecast for the year. "Philippines has had a worsening current account position and with the impact of higher oil prices, it implies further pressure on the current account deficit, so widening of the deficit this year is expected and will increase pressure on the currency," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities. In Indonesia, the rupiah dropped 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia held interest rates at a record low and ruled out a need to tighten policy until there was a fundamental increase in inflation. Stocks in Jakarta slipped 0.3% to lead losses in the region. Indonesia on Thursday made a surprise policy U-turn to remove export volume curbs on palm oil products and raise its export levy instead to control domestic cooking oil prices. In Malaysia, both export and import growth rates fell short of expectations on Friday, despite the rise in global commodity prices, while the trade surplus widened slightly.​ Stocks in Kuala Lumpur skidded 0.5%, but were set for weekly gains. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd up 2.85%, Capital and Investment Ltd up 2.15%, Keppel Corp Ltd up ​1.62% at ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include Ramkhamhaeng Hospital PCL up 11.54%, Baan Rock Garden PCL up 10.59% and Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL up 6.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0715 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.28 -3.23 <.N2 0.65 -6.82 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.11 +0.00 <.SS 1.12 -10.68 > EC> Indonesi -0.28 -0.63 <.JK -0.27 5.53 a SE> Malaysia -0.08 -0.79 <.KL -0.32 3.14 SE> Philippi -0.36 -2.56 <.PS -1.61 -1.61 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.55 -1.57 <.KS 0.46 -9.09 > 11> Singapor -0.13 -0.45 <.ST 0.34 6.73 e I> Taiwan +0.39 -2.36 <.TW 0.05 -4.18 II> Thailand -0.03 +0.36 <.SE -0.01 1.45 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX weaken as Ukraine crisis, rate-hike bets weigh

* Most regional yields inch higher * Indian rupee, Thai baht among top losers * Singapore's 5-year bond yield at highest since May 2019 * Shares in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines decline By Sameer Manekar March 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities stepped back while bonds took a beating on Tuesday as investors assessed a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the potential fallout from an intensifying crisis in Ukraine. The Indian rupee, Thai baht and the South Korean won eased about half a percent each, with the rupee touching a one-week low and the baht slumping to its lowest in more than two months. India, Asia's second-largest economy and one of the biggest net oil importers in the world, remains exposed to gyrating global oil prices, running a risk of higher inflation, fiscal slippage and a dent to economic growth. The rupee is one of the top losers among regional units, weakening 2.73% so far this year, with majority of those losses coming since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 which has triggered a period of uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets. Analysts at HSBC expect the dollar-rupee pair to stay elevated or rise further in the near term before falling modestly later, assuming easing of geopolitical tensions and oil prices. They now expect rupee to end 2022 at 76 per dollar, lower than prior forecast of 73. The baht, down about 1% so far in 2022, also faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region. "Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Most regional bonds were pressured after Fed's Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Yields on Singapore's five-year notes touched 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while top yielding 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia traded at 6.837% and 6.746%, respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesian finance minister earlier in the day announced plans to reduce the country's 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.96 billion) to better manage the financing of its fiscal deficit amid rising global market uncertainty. Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and Singapore dollar inched lower. Most equities also took a beating, with shares in Malaysia , Singapore and the Philippines losing between 0.2% and 0.7%, while Indonesian equities advanced 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippines raises $2.25 bln via three-tranche bond deal ** China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31 ** Singapore can deploy more fiscal, monetary policy measures if needed - finmin Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0615 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % YTD % % DAILY % Japan -0.77 -4.42 <.N225 1.36 -5.55 > China <CNY=CF -0.13 -0.15 <.SSEC 0.23 -10.40 XS> > India <INR=IN -0.36 -2.69 <.NSEI -0.24 -1.60 > > Indonesia -0.15 -0.77 <.JKSE 0.36 6.06 > Malaysia -0.24 -1.16 <.KLSE -0.16 1.09 > Philippines -0.06 -2.77 -0.61 -2.92 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.36 -2.61 <.KS11 0.95 -8.94 TC> > Singapore -0.08 -0.71 -0.14 7.27 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.28 -3.07 <.TWII 0.00 -3.62 > > Thailand <THB=TH -0.24 -0.62 <.SETI 0.01 1.00 > > ($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip on lingering Ukraine worries

* S.Korean won, Indian rupee, and Thai baht lead losses * Philippine peso weakens for third straight session * Equities mixed; Malaysian index loses most * China stocks reverse early gains, down 0.5% By Sameer Manekar March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday while most stock markets slipped, as traders weighed the economic fallout from an intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. China's Shanghai Composite Index reversed its early gains to trade half a percent lower, as higher COVID-19 cases and a decision by the central bank to hold benchmark interest rate despite government pledge to support the economy weighed on sentiment. "Recent weakness in China index performance is perhaps one reason that many investors appear to be giving up on China," analysts at Nomura said in a note. "We believe that geopolitical concerns around China stemming from its perceived position on the Ukraine conflict have forced investors to sell China." China's Shanghai index and the CSI300 index both have lost more than 7% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the most by any index in the region. With rising COVID infections, slowing economic growth and China getting caught in the crosshairs of Western sanctions due to its close ties with Russia, analysts widely see the case for monetary stimulus building. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares declined up to 0.8%, while Philippine and Singapore stocks rose 0.7% each, with the city-state heading for a fifth straight session of gains. Most currencies were in negative territory. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso weakened 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Indian rupee depreciated 0.5%, slipping off its two-week high scaled on Friday. The peso was headed for a third straight day of losses as the central bank last week hinted it might not match monetary tightening in the United States. Analysts widely expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its policy rate at 2.00% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Philippines, one of Asia's most-active sovereign debt issuers, is looking to raise funds via a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issue, to be used for budget financing, among others, according to documents seen by reporters. Most bond yields in the region inched higher, with the benchmark yields of Indonesia and India trading at 6.729% and 6.799%, respectively. As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, rising commodity prices, inflationary pressures and exposure to imports from Russia pose a challenge to the nascent economic recovery in the region, with net oil importing countries facing imminent shocks. "Given the relatively large size of oil as a share of GDP, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and India are relatively more exposed to higher energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at TD Securities said. Canadian investment bank TD Securities sees threats to the Singaporean dollar, Thailand's baht and the Indian rupee from risk aversion in the wake of the conflict. The Thai baht and the Singaporean dollar seen as the most sensitive to oil price volatility, according to TD Securities. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.732% ** Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx ** Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April, lifts flight ban Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD % % % % Japan -0.06 -3.49 - - China <CNY=CF -0.04 -0.14 -0.11 -10.78 XS> India <INR=IN -0.42 -2.35 -0.31 -0.69 > Indonesia -0.01 -0.63 -0.15 5.51 Malaysia -0.26 -0.90 -0.28 1.23 Philippines -0.12 -2.61 -0.60 -2.21 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.72 -2.26 -0.77 -9.79 TC> Singapore -0.11 -0.53 0.37 7.02 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.45 -2.80 0.59 -3.61 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.36 -0.24 -0.16 1.10 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak

March 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares closed flat on Friday, but ended the week with gains of nearly 1% on hopes of support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tide over an economic crisis. * The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.03% at 10,455.32 points, and snapped two...
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts longest win streak in a year as markets bet on higher rates

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in range of 1.2572 to 1.2623 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower * Canadian 10-year yield touches highest since November 2018 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart for a sixth straight day on Tuesday as money markets bet that the Bank of Canada would be just as aggressive as the Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates. The loonie was up 0.1% at 1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623. It was the sixth straight day of gains for the currency, its longest winning run since March 2021. On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2562. "In the wake of last week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee meeting), we have seen the rise in Canadian interest rates mirror that in the U.S. and oil has remained above $100 a barrel," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The market is finally buying the loonie on the back of higher oil prices." Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% lower on Tuesday at $111.76 a barrel but has surged this year on disruptions to global supply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to raise interest rates by about 190 basis points further in 2022 after they hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic. Removing a headwind to economic activity, Canada's second-largest railroad will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration. Meanwhile, Canada priced its first green bond in a move that is likely to set a benchmark in the Canadian market for climate-friendly bonds and could support the country's transition to a greener economy. The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.412%, up 8.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin hovers around $40,000 after winning streak snapped

Bitcoin is trading above $40,000 after a day that saw its three-day winning steak snapped. The cryptocurrency is off more than 2% month-to-date and down 12% year-to-date. The European Union's securities, banking and insurance watchdogs issued a warning about cryptocurrencies this week. Consumers risk losing all their money invested in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 11 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases, while India slashed prices of vaccines as it rolled out booster shots for all adults. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy