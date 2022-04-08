13 Action News Community Calendar for April 7-14

From where to go to find live music, family-friendly entertainment, local farmer's markets or new ways to get some fresh air and sunshine — a great weekend with friends and family is never hard to accomplish with the help of our Community Calendar.

Here, we spotlight community-minded events that the entire family can enjoy for less than $25.

Logandale

Clark County Fair & Rodeo

An annual tradition is back! The Clark County Fair & Rodeo started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, April 10 in Logandale, northeast of Las Vegas. There's food, fun, entertainment, a rodeo and more. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. The fair runs until 11 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it ends at 9 p.m.

Downtown Las Vegas

New historical wedding exhibit at Clark County Government Center

For well over a half century, Las Vegas has been known as the "Wedding Capital of the World." The Office of the Clark County Clerk sponsored this new exhibit to honor this legacy industry as the county celebrates its Five Million Love Stories since the county was founded in 1909. The exhibit is an overview of the early days of the Las Vegas wedding industry, featuring the legacy wedding chapels from 1909 through the 1960s that engendered a worldwide brand. Adding to the exhibit will be vintage wedding gowns through the ages, provided by Bridal Spectacular.



Now through May 4

Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public

East Las Vegas

"Hoppin' Down the Bonnie Trail" egg hunt and return of ZAP! 11

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Clark County Parks and Recreation will offer a free egg hunt event on Saturday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m . at the Bob Price Recreation Center. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets to collect eggs. Those interested must pre-register by contacting the recreation center at 702-455-7600 for a time slot, as space is limited. Clark County’s Public Art Office will have a booth at the event with a map and photos kicking off the return of the ZAP! 11 Program, which consists of 24 painted utility boxes surrounding the Robert E. "Bob” Price Park.

The Mojave Project at the Barrick Museum

An exhibit at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV (near the library). The museum describes it as "an experimental transmedia curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert." Created by the Joshua Tree-based artist Kim Stringfellow.



On view through July 23

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gallery, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Free and open to the public

Henderson

Great American Foodie Fest at Galleria Mall

One of the largest food truck festivals on the West Coast, the Great American Foodie Fest will run from Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10 at the Galleria Mall in Henderson. It features local food trucks and specialty vendors, a beer and cocktail garden, carnival games and rides, eating contests and more.

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collection of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. The market schedules are as follows:



Cornerstone Park (1600 Wigwam Pkwy.): Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water St.): Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission Hills Park (551 Mission Dr.): Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.): Last Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

At the Bellagio hotel-casino. Free and open to the public. From the Bellagio's website: Each season, the enormously talented Horticulture and Engineering teams transform the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Garden into a showcase of inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors. Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter are all featured—along with a special display for Lunar New Year. When the seasons change so do the displays. The talented Conservatory team changes out the design and also replants and repurposes as much of the living plant material as possible, further celebrating Mother Nature and our commitment to sustainability.



The spring display is on view through May 14

North Las Vegas

Bunny Hop at the Pearson Community Center

Bunny Hop at the Pearson Community Center (1625 W. Carey Avenue) on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will offer an egg hunt which begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to children ages 2 to 12. The free community event will include games, food, music, and prizes. Contact the Pearson Community Center at 702-455-1220.

Northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

The city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hills Park (7101 N. Buffalo Drive). The event is free and open to all ages. Children will be able to enjoy a festival area designed just for them, with games, make-and-take projects and activities programmed for youth throughout the festival. Bring your instrument and enjoy a picking tent experience with Sonic Rodeo. The free festival will feature three local bands among the slate of performers: The Unwieldies, The Rhyolite Sound, and Brian Burns & the Bluegrass Republic.

South Valley

Glass Craft & Bead Expo at South Point Hotel Casino

The largest glass and bead expo in the country will feature more than 200 classes taught by professional artists and innovative industry leaders. It also offers more than 70 exhibits as well as several artists who will perform live demonstrations in flameworking and other glass art techniques. Glass artists from around the world skilled in stained, fused, mosaics, coldworking, beadmaking, marble making and other torch working will be on hand at the Expo to present their work and teach classes.



Tuesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 16 starting at 9 a.m.

South Point Hotel Casino & Spa

Tickets $15 per person, $13 for seniors/military; $5 discount for Nevada residents

Spring Valley

Egg Run at Desert Breeze Community Center

Egg Run at the Desert Breeze Recreation Center (8275 Spring Mountain Road) will be on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m and will offer a traditional egg run, a glow-in-the-dark family egg run, crafts, and an obstacle course. The conventional egg run is for ages 3 to 12 and is $5 per person to participate. The glow-in-the-dark family egg run is new this year and is $20 per family of five or less. Preregistration is required. Contact the Desert Breeze Recreation Center at 702-455-8334.

Egg hunt & magic show at Helen Meyer Community Center

An Egg Hunt and Magic Show will be offered at the Helen Meyer Community Center (4525 New Forest Drive) on Saturday, April 9, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will include a “Pick-A-Duck” with guaranteed prizes, self-guided yard games, a golden egg prize, and a magic show immediately following the egg hunt. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to watch the show. Admission is $5 per person. Contact the Helen Meyer Community Center at 702-455-7723.

Hank Schoepp: EYESCAPES

This art exhibit is on view at Spring Valley Library through April 19. From the library's website: Schoepp’s brimming mosaic photographs are a result of his technique of layering multi-dimensional details specifically for capture through a camera lens. The intricate scenes revealed in high-resolution film are designed to intrigue and create wonder for the viewer. Learn more on lvccld.org .



Through April 19

Spring Valley Library

Free and open to the public

Summerlin

Spring Spectacular at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Enjoy a two-day "Spring Spectacular" craft fair featuring local and small businesses. It's free and open to the public on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino, where you can find the craft fair happening inside the Grand Ballroom.

Vintage Market Days of Southern Nevada at Downtown Summerlin

Shop from carefully curated vendors while enjoying live music and local eats and treats at the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. The event starts Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets from $10 to $15 can be purchased at the event.

