ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man busted for allegedly keeping 28 starving dogs in filthy NYC home

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9SbV_0f3l8IB400
One of the 28 dogs that were allegedly kept in filthy living conditions in the home. Terria Clay

A man was busted this week for packing nearly 30 dogs into a Brooklyn home – leading to the deaths of one of the pooches, officials said.

Jason Nunez, 27, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Monday after authorities found 28 dogs – of various breeds – in many areas of the home on Kent Avenue near Little Nassau Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, authorities said.

Many lacked access to food or clean water, and lived in crates covered in feces and urine, according to a joint press release from the ASPCA and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. One of the animals even died in its filthy abode, police said.

A number of the dogs appeared to be dehydrated, underweight, and suffered from medical issues including open wounds, ear and skin infections, overgrown nails and dirty hair coats with fecal staining and a stale odor of urine, the release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl5Yt_0f3l8IB400
Image shows the horrific living conditions the dogs were found in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8szh_0f3l8IB400
The dogs were found holed up in inhumane living conditions in Brooklyn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VJOD_0f3l8IB400
One of the 28 dogs rescued.

Some of the animals were discovered in cages in the basement, which had poor ventilation and a strong odor of ammonia, officials said. Others were found in the backyard.

The animals are now in the care of the ASPCA, which is providing them with medical care and a clean living area, according to the agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oUgB_0f3l8IB400
A member of the ASPCA holds a pooch rescued from the filthy living conditions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCAE9_0f3l8IB400
The dogs are now receiving round-the-clock care.

“Upon arriving at the property, it was clear these animals needed to be immediately removed from the filthy environment where they were living so they could receive much-needed medical treatment and care,” David Little, ASPCA Senior Law Enforcement Liaison, said in a statement.

Nunez, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with 28 counts of failure to provide proper sustenance, and 28 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, officials said.

Both charges are misdemeanors, and Nunez was released on a desk appearance ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2kgk_0f3l8IB400
The animals are now in the care of the ASPCA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nff8f_0f3l8IB400
Some dogs suffered from open wounds, ear and skin infections, overgrown nails and dirty hair coats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1dmB_0f3l8IB400
The dogs lacked access to food or clean water.

In a statement, the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said that there is “no tolerance for animal neglect in Brooklyn.”

“Animals cannot speak for themselves and our Animal Crimes Unit is committed to seeking justice for the innocent dogs who suffered because of the alleged neglectful and inhumane conduct of this defendant,” Gonzalez said.

A day after Nunez’s arrest, he was busted again on Broadway near Fairview Avenue in the Fort George section of Manhattan for threatening to pepper-spray a 34-year-old woman, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iauYe_0f3l8IB400
One of the 28 dogs that were found living in filthy conditions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P99he_0f3l8IB400
A number of the dogs appeared to be dehydrated, underweight, and suffered from medical issues.

He was charged with menacing, police said.

The circumstances of that incident were unclear Friday.

Comments / 9

Related
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Walking Dog Is Followed, Shot at by Stranger: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say opened fire on a woman walking her dog in Mariners Harbor last week. Investigators say the man began to follow the woman as she made her way along Davidson Street around 4:15 pm. on March 30. He then took out a gun and fired it multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Food And Drink#Drinking Water
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man, 30, fatally shot leaving Brooklyn party

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday as he left a party in Brooklyn, police said. The victim had just left the party near the Tapscott Houses on Tapscott St. near Blake Ave. in Brownsville when shots rang out about 4:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was struck in the torso. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy