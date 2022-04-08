ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut castle just 45 minutes from NYC hits market for $11.8M

By Hannah Frishberg
 3 days ago

Live like a royal without any of the responsibility.

“There are no homes of this size and grandeur located within a 5-minute drive to downtown Greenwich and a mere 45 minutes from Manhattan,” listing agent Stephanie Bo Li told The Post of Greenwich, Conn.’s Hemlock Castle, which is seeking $11.8 million.

According to a recent insurance valuation, Li noted, rebuilding the estate today would cost roughly $15 million.

The 14-bedroom home, Li added, is “the largest castle in Greenwich” (although far from the only one in Connecticut) and “unlike most other castles that have dark small rooms or a medieval-feel to its interior, Hemlock features magnificent-sized rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the home with natural light.”

The fortress of a residence was built in 1913 by prominent architect James C. Green and Israel Putnam, a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War general of the same name known for riding through the streets of Greenwich to warn residents of the Brits’ impending attack. Originally called the Freestone Castle, it has had numerous owners over the years, including Harry H. Frazee, the former Boston Red Sox owner who traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 in 1919.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SufZo_0f3l8Csi00
The handsome property stands on a secluded crest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVj65_0f3l8Csi00
A dining area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDMnq_0f3l8Csi00
The kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRlnW_0f3l8Csi00
An outside lounging area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r00fE_0f3l8Csi00
There are modern renovations throughout despite its old-world appeal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103kGL_0f3l8Csi00
There are 14 bedrooms in total.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR7Sj_0f3l8Csi00
One of many entertaining areas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcIeb_0f3l8Csi00
Outside, the home has a grand lawn and mature plantings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdnyG_0f3l8Csi00
The landscaped grounds.

Its current owner, a Ms. Fong, bought the home in 2017, and is selling it so she can relocate closer to her children, who are moving away for school, Li told The Post. One of Ms. Fong’s favorite features of living in the castle is the way its stone structure stays cool in the summer and retains warmth in the winter.

On top of its naturally climate-controlling composition, the estate — which is “perched on a secluded crest” — also boasts a screening room, a stone veranda with a built-in grill, a modern gym with a “deluxe aerial yoga hammock,” eight fireplaces and 4.18 acres of “park-like” grounds. In addition to the 13,500-square-foot main residence, there is also a carriage house and a staff apartment, each approximately 3,400 square feet each. Original details, including ornate wood and stone craftsmanship, have been preserved throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Syksz_0f3l8Csi00
The property is massive and comes replete with quality stonework.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ6Gm_0f3l8Csi00
The castle is located on 4.18 acres of “park-like” grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0lcb_0f3l8Csi00
The home is “the largest castle in Greenwich,” according to its listing agent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUARP_0f3l8Csi00
The property was built in 1913.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmbPL_0f3l8Csi00
There are eight fireplaces in total.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lz1Ju_0f3l8Csi00
Ornate original details adorn the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHzAs_0f3l8Csi00
Maintaining the stonework has been prioritized in previous renovations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7caz_0f3l8Csi00
A sun-filled corner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTp8H_0f3l8Csi00
An office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJs89_0f3l8Csi00
Arched bricks top a door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSOHF_0f3l8Csi00
The current owner has been approached by ultra-high-end luxury designers to host runway fashion shows during Fashion Week as well as movie producers wanting to shoot films on-location, the listing agent noted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVzaR_0f3l8Csi00
A more modern room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EU2sr_0f3l8Csi00
The property’s facade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJhID_0f3l8Csi00
The home has 17 bathrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2cAe_0f3l8Csi00
The modern gym has a “deluxe aerial yoga hammock.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoFyA_0f3l8Csi00
“Unlike most other castles that have dark small rooms or a medieval-feel to its interior, Hemlock features magnificent-sized rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the home with natural light,” said the agent.

