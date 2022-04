Dead by Daylight just recently got a new DLC with the release of the Sadako Rising Chapter, but that's far from the only thing the community's gotten. A big DLC sale (which naturally didn't include the newest release) as well as a free weekend were also announced last week, and this week, players are getting even more rewards with login bonuses given away each day until March 20th. Those bonuses are live now, so if you've already missed out on some, you've got a couple more days to claim them to make sure you at least come away with something of value.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO