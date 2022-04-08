Bird flu confirmed in Racine County flock

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a poultry flock in Racine County.

Samples from the flock were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboraties. Birds on the property have been depopulated — meaning they were killed — to prevent the spread of the disease.

Racine County joins Jefferson and Rock counties as the third Wisconsin county to have a confirmed case of HPAI among domestic birds. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says five counties — Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk — have confirmed HPAI cases among wild bird populations.

Poultry owners are encouraged to continue strong bio-security measures and to move their birds indoors where possible. DATCP also recommends poultry owners register their premises . State law requires all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials during disease outbreaks.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:



Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production or soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing or sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

DATCP says it is working with the US Department of Agriculture on a joint incident response.

To report death or signs of illness in your own flock, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003

