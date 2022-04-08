TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Tide levels are near the peak now and may reach to 3.5 to around 4 feet late this morning but should then fall quickly. Tide levels on the bay side of the barrier islands may increase as northwesterly winds push waters out of the bays. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO