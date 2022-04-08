ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS UNTIL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF. SOUTHEAST TEXAS ON SATURDAY... .Gusty northwest will be weakening late this afternoon across the. region as dry air continues to pass through the area....

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM CDT THIS. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with. gusts up to 35 kt and rough bay waters....
Tornado Watch issued for Chambers, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Galveston Tornado Watch 58, previously in effect until 8 AM CDT this morning, is now in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Chambers Galveston This includes the cities of Anahuac, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, League City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, Texas City, and Winnie.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Tide levels are near the peak now and may reach to 3.5 to around 4 feet late this morning but should then fall quickly. Tide levels on the bay side of the barrier islands may increase as northwesterly winds push waters out of the bays. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
