Alton, IL

Fire reported at homeless camp

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph East Alton and Alton firefighters extinguished a fire that got out of control in a homeless encampment Friday under the bridge that carries westbound East Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway extension traffic over Wood River Creek. No injuries were reported and apparent occupants were around when firefighters arrived.  (John Badman)

EAST ALTON — Firefighters from East Alton and Alton on Friday morning were summoned for a fire that got out of control in a homeless encampment.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, East Alton firefighters received a report of smoke under the bridge that carries westbound East Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway extension traffic over Wood River Creek. The department called Alton firefighters for assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Light colored smoke rolled from under the bridge as firefighters tried to figure out how best to reach the fire.

There were signs of at least two homeless encampments under the bridge, but there were no apparent occupants at the site when firefighters arrived.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the bridge, made of steel and concrete, was not damaged.

East Alton Police are investigating the fire.

June Schwierjohn
2d ago

They must have started the fire to keep warm and it got away from them. lots of trash there to catch and burn. Guess they lost that hideaway as police will be watching it. Too bad there are not any safe places for the homeless to stay.

