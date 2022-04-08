Fire reported at homeless camp

John Badman|The Telegraph East Alton and Alton firefighters extinguished a fire that got out of control in a homeless encampment Friday under the bridge that carries westbound East Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway extension traffic over Wood River Creek. No injuries were reported and apparent occupants were around when firefighters arrived. (John Badman)

EAST ALTON — Firefighters from East Alton and Alton on Friday morning were summoned for a fire that got out of control in a homeless encampment.

At about 7:45 a.m. Friday, East Alton firefighters received a report of smoke under the bridge that carries westbound East Broadway and Homer Adams Parkway extension traffic over Wood River Creek. The department called Alton firefighters for assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Light colored smoke rolled from under the bridge as firefighters tried to figure out how best to reach the fire.

There were signs of at least two homeless encampments under the bridge, but there were no apparent occupants at the site when firefighters arrived.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the bridge, made of steel and concrete, was not damaged.

East Alton Police are investigating the fire.