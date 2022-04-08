ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-step discriminant analysis based multi-view polarimetric SAR image classification with high confidence

By Maryam Imani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) image classification is a hot topic in remote sensing field. Although recently many deep learning methods such as convolutional based networks have provided great success in PolSAR image classification, but they need a high volume of labeled samples, which are not usually available in practice, or...

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
DaXi-high-resolution, large imaging volume and multi-view single-objective light-sheet microscopy

The promise of single-objective light-sheet microscopy is to combine the convenience of standard single-objective microscopes with the speed, coverage, resolution and gentleness of light-sheet microscopes. We present DaXi, a single-objective light-sheet microscope design based on oblique plane illumination that achieves: (1) a wider field of view and high-resolution imaging via a custom remote focusing objective; (2) fast volumetric imaging over larger volumes without compromising image quality or necessitating tiled acquisition; (3) fuller image coverage for large samples via multi-view imaging and (4) higher throughput multi-well imaging via remote coverslip placement. Our instrument achieves a resolution of 450"‰nm laterally and 2"‰Î¼m axially over an imaging volume of 3,000"‰Ã—"‰800"‰Ã—"‰300"‰Î¼m. We demonstrate the speed, field of view, resolution and versatility of our instrument by imaging various systems, including Drosophila egg chamber development, zebrafish whole-brain activity and zebrafish embryonic development "“ up to nine embryos at a time.
SCIENCE
A weakly supervised deep learning-based method for glioma subtype classification using WSI and mpMRIs

Accurate glioma subtype classification is critical for the treatment management of patients with brain tumors. Developing an automatically computer-aided algorithm for glioma subtype classification is challenging due to many factors. One of the difficulties is the label constraint. Specifically, each case is simply labeled the glioma subtype without precise annotations of lesion regions information. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid fully convolutional neural network (CNN)-based method for glioma subtype classification using both whole slide imaging (WSI) and multiparametric magnetic resonance imagings (mpMRIs). It is comprised of two methods: a WSI-based method and a mpMRIs-based method. For the WSI-based method, we categorize the glioma subtype using a 2D CNN on WSIs. To overcome the label constraint issue, we extract the truly representative patches for the glioma subtype classification in a weakly supervised fashion. For the mpMRIs-based method, we develop a 3D CNN-based method by analyzing the mpMRIs. The mpMRIs-based method consists of brain tumor segmentation and classification. Finally, to enhance the robustness of the predictions, we fuse the WSI-based and mpMRIs-based results guided by a confidence index. The experimental results on the validation dataset in the competition of CPM-RadPath 2020 show the comprehensive judgments from both two modalities can achieve better performance than the ones by solely using WSI or mpMRIs. Furthermore, our result using the proposed method ranks the third place in the CPM-RadPath 2020 in the testing phase. The proposed method demonstrates a competitive performance, which is creditable to the success of weakly supervised approach and the strategy of label agreement from multi-modality data.
SCIENCE
Propagation graph estimation from individuals' time series of observed states

Various things propagate through the medium of individuals. Some individuals follow the others and take the states similar to their states a small number of time steps later. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state propagation order of individuals from the real-valued state sequences of all the individuals.We propose a method of constructing a state propagation graph from individuals' time series of observed states. The propagation order estimated by our proposed method is demonstrated to be significantly more accurate than that by a baseline method (optimal constant delay model) for our synthetic datasets, and also to be consistent with visually recognizable propagation orders for the dataset of Japanese stock price time series and biological cell firing state sequences.
SCIENCE
SARS-CoV-2 host prediction based on virus-host genetic features

The genetic diversity of the Coronaviruses gives them different biological abilities, such as infect different cells and/or organisms, a wide spectrum of clinical manifestations, their different routes of dispersion, and viral transmission in a specific host. In recent decades, different Coronaviruses have emerged that are highly adapted for humans and causing serious diseases, leaving their host of unknown origin. The viral genome information is particularly important to enable the recognition of patterns linked to their biological characteristics, such as the specificity in the host-parasite relationship. Here, based on a previously computational tool, the Seq2Hosts, we developed a novel approach which uses new variables obtained from the frequency of spike-Coronaviruses codons, the Relative Synonymous Codon Usage (RSCU) to shed new light on the molecular mechanisms involved in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host specificity. By using the RSCU obtained from nucleotide sequences before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we assessed the possibility of know the hosts capable to be infected by these new emerging species, which was first identified infecting humans during 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to the model trained and validated using sequences available before the pandemic, bats are the most likely the natural host to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as previously suggested in other studies that searched for the host viral origin.
SCIENCE
Fractal analysis of 4D dynamic myocardial stress-CT perfusion imaging differentiates micro- and macrovascular ischemia in a multi-center proof-of-concept study

Fractal analysis of dynamic, four-dimensional computed tomography myocardial perfusion (4D-CTP) imaging might have potential for noninvasive differentiation of microvascular ischemia and macrovascular coronary artery disease (CAD) using fractal dimension (FD) as quantitative parameter for perfusion complexity. This multi-center proof-of-concept study included 30 rigorously characterized patients from the AMPLIFiED trial with nonoverlapping and confirmed microvascular ischemia (nmicro"‰="‰10), macrovascular CAD (nmacro"‰="‰10), or normal myocardial perfusion (nnormal"‰="‰10) with invasive coronary angiography and fractional flow reserve (FFR) measurements as reference standard. Perfusion complexity was comparatively high in normal perfusion (FDnormal"‰="‰4.49, interquartile range [IQR]:4.46"“4.53), moderately reduced in microvascular ischemia (FDmicro"‰="‰4.37, IQR:4.36"“4.37), and strongly reduced in macrovascular CAD (FDmacro"‰="‰4.26, IQR:4.24"“4.27), which allowed to differentiate both ischemia types, p"‰<"‰0.001. Fractal analysis agreed excellently with perfusion state (Îº"‰="‰0.96, AUC"‰="‰0.98), whereas myocardial blood flow (MBF) showed moderate agreement (Îº"‰="‰0.77, AUC"‰="‰0.78). For detecting CAD patients, fractal analysis outperformed MBF estimation with sensitivity and specificity of 100% and 85% versus 100% and 25%, p"‰="‰0.02. In conclusion, fractal analysis of 4D-CTP allows to differentiate microvascular from macrovascular ischemia and improves detection of hemodynamically significant CAD in comparison to MBF estimation.
HEALTH
How access to satellite images shifts the view of war

Kyle Glen, a project manager in Wales in the UK, has an unusual hobby - tracking Russian troop movements. Mr Glen is co-founder of Conflict News, an account on social media platform, Twitter, with more than 400,000 followers. It collates and shares publicly-available photos and videos of conflict, gathered from a variety of online sources.
MILITARY
Evaluation of dental caries detection with quantitative light-induced fluorescence in comparison to different field of view devices

This study evaluated dental caries detection ability between the Qraycam and Qraypen on the same dental caries lesions. A total of 178teeth from 61patients were imaged using Qraypen CÂ®(QC) and Qraycam ProÂ®(QP) devices and evaluated using analysis software (QA2). Occlusal, secondary, and proximal dental caries were evaluated and scored according to International Caries Detection and Assessment System(ICDAS II) and X-ray criteria. Bland"“Altman plots were used to compare quantitative light-induced fluorescence(QLF) parameters obtained from the different QLF devices. Sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve(AUROC) were calculated. The Î”Faver. of the QLF-parameters showed that the mean difference between the two different QLF devices was close to zero and that the"‰Â±"‰5 error value was included in the mean"‰Â±"‰1.96SD range for the detection of dental caries. The accuracies for diagnosing occlusal dental caries were 0.83"“0.96 and 0.81"“0.82 and the accuracies for diagnosing proximal dental caries were 0.52"“0.62 and 0.52"“0.71 for the QC and QP devices, respectively. In conclusion, the Î”Faver. obtained from the QP showed diagnostic value mainly for screening of demineralized teeth. For teeth selected through screening, the depth of the lesion must be precisely evaluated using additional QP and radiographic imaging.
Publisher Correction: Implementation of single-qubit measurement-based t-designs using IBM processors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08632-z, published online 23 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Conrad Strydom was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to conradstryd@gmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Physics, Stellenbosch University,...
ENGINEERING
DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Impact of weather parameters on Alternaria leaf spot of soybean incited by Alternaria alternata

Weather attributes play a crucial role in the infection process and spread of pathogen. Alternaria leaf spot incited by Alternaria alternata is most destructive disease of soybean appeared in southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan as well as India. The effect of various weather parameters along with different date of sowing on the development of Alternaria leaf spot in susceptible soybean cultivar RKS-24 was investigated during Kharif season 2018 and 2019. The various weather factors viz., temperature, relative humidity and rainfall under inoculated conditions and with staggered dates of sowing were taken to observe effect on disease progression and their effect on seed yield. The maximum increase in disease severity (57.82 and 58.22%) and AUDPC (389.45 and 394.42) recorded in crop sown on 18th June (inoculated on 8th July). Lowest disease severity (39.80 and 38.50%) and AUDPC (266.18 and 259.18) were observed during 39"“43th standard meteorological week (September, 24"“October, 28) in year 2018 and 2019, respectively. Maximum seed yield (1699Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) was recorded in plants sown on 9th July, while, lowest seed yield was recorded in plants sown on 18th June with 1441.20Â kgÂ haâˆ’1. The trend of disease severity and AUDPC value decreased from early sowing to late sowing (18th June"“9th July). Major reasons were fluctuations in temperature, rainfall and relative humidity. It was also observed that the soybean plants for Alternaria leaf spot disease in early sowing were predisposed and so farmers should be advised to practice delayed sowing of soybean crop.
AGRICULTURE
China is hatching a plan to find Earth 2.0

A satellite will scour the Milky Way for exoplanets orbiting stars just like the Sun. You have full access to this article via your institution. After sending robots to the Moon, landing them on Mars and building its own space station, China is now eyeing distant solar systems. This month, scientists will release detailed plans for the country’s first mission to discover exoplanets.
ASTRONOMY
Dynamic synovial fibroblasts are modulated by NBCn1 as a potential target in rheumatoid arthritis

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by aggressive fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLSs) and pannus formation. Various therapeutic strategies have been developed against inflammatory cytokines in RA in recent decades. Based on the migratory features of FLSs, we examined whether modulation of the migratory module attenuates RA severity. In this study, inflamed synovial fluid-stimulated FLSs exhibited enhanced migration and migratory apparatus expression, and sodium bicarbonate cotransporter n1 (NBCn1) was identified in primary cultured RA-FLSs for the first time. The NBC inhibitor S0859 attenuated the migration of FLSs induced with synovial fluid from patients with RA or with TNF-Î± stimulation. Inhibition of NBCs with S0859 in a collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) mouse model reduced joint swelling and destruction without blood, hepatic, or renal toxicity. Primary FLSs isolated from the CIA-induced mouse model also showed reduced migration in the presence of S0859. Our results suggest that inflammatory mediators in synovial fluid, including TNF-Î±, recruit NBCn1 to the plasma membrane of FLSs to provide dynamic properties and that modulation of NBCn1 could be developed into a therapeutic strategy for RA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

