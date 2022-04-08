ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Wilkes-Barre residents impacted by power outage

By Andy Mehalshick
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A power outage left thousands of people in Wilkes-Barre in the dark Friday, including us here at Eyewitness News.

The outage impacted residents, workers and business owners in different ways. A woman even had to be rescued from an elevator.

Crews begin restoring power in Wilkes-Barre

It was quite the day for folks who live and work in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Some people had power, others did not. For some, it was an inconvenience, for others it was a very scary situation.

A video was taken inside ‘The Bank’ residential apartments on West Market Street. A woman who works in the building was trapped when the power went out. Wilkes-Barre firefighters got her out.

“I was on my way into work and the elevators just went off. I was stuck in there for fifty minutes. It was pretty traumatizing. I’ve never been stuck in an elevator in a tight space. They were struggling to get it open for a while. But I’m okay now,” explained Paula Rodriguez.

PPL says the outage was caused by a fire at a substation on New Market Street. The clock at Midtown Village stopped at 8:08. Traffic lights were out at many intersections in the downtown area. Businesses like King of Kings Gyros on Public Square could not operate.

“I put everything in the freezer right now so hopefully we will hold until power gets back on. I am worried about supplies a lot of food in there,” stated Jason Neglon, Owner King of Kings Gyros.

Sartorio’s Barbershop took to the sidewalk to take care of their customers.

“We were inside cutting. It’s a little dark inside even by the window. So we turned around my brother and I would cut outside already once so we said we’ll go outside and cut hair,” said Peter Sartorio, Sartorio’s Barbershop.

The county-owned Penn Place office building was forced to close.

“So the building is secured with magnetic licks that are opened and closed by electric readers and we had to manually open some of the doors to allow people to go in and out,” stated Bill McIntosh, a Luzerne County Engineer.

Jackie came to Penn Place to file documents only to find the building closed and in the dark.

“I think that they should somehow let us know because it’s kind of aggravating in that I came all that way now I have to go back it’s going to put pressure on me because we’re supposed to have paperwork back today,” said Jackie, of Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre City Hall was out of power, but was open.

“We have our police officers roving the city. We also have our firefighters roving the city trying to help any residents who need help,” stated Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Eyewitness News was also in the dark, thanks to our engineers we were able to broadcast from outside the front of our station on South Franklin Street.

