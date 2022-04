Dua Lipa and stylist Lorenzo Posocco are intentional about researching their red carpet style moments, and that's truer than ever for Lipa's latest look at the 2022 Grammys, where she arrived in an archival Versace bondage gown from 1992. Supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wore the dress when she was 26, commented on the design's history with an Instagram post. "Then and now 🖤 Timeless," she wrote underneath a shot of herself at the 1992 MTV VMAs. Back then, Crawford wore the strappy number with a pair of classic black pumps and a red ribbon pin to show her support of those affected by the ongoing AIDS crisis.

