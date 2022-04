Gillie Da King is tired of seeing Wiz Khalifa in short shorts on his timeline. The Million Dollaz Worth Of Gameco-host revealed that he unfollowed Wiz Khalifa on Instagram this week after the rapper started sharing more videos of himself working out in the shortest shorts imaginable. While Gillie expressed love for the one-time guest on his podcast, he said that he's had enough and had to click the unfollowed button.

