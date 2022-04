Here’s my unsolicited opinion about Michael Jackson’s legacy. Thriller is undoubtedly the peak of the Gary, Indiana native’s commercial success, but Bad was the more impressive album. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a better album, but it is truly difficult to release a body of work as impressive as Bad while carrying the expectations that arise after releasing an album like Thriller. This is a long, drawn out way of saying that it’s harder to maintain success than achieve it. It’s why the sophomore slump is so common and why many sports teams can’t repeat after winning their first ring. After releasing one of the most impressive R&B albums of 2021 and sitting down with Def Pen for an interview, Joyce Wrice is back and looking to elevate her career after her outstanding run last year.

GARY, IN ・ 27 DAYS AGO