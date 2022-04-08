ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Work continues on New York State budget

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUEyl_0f3l6kCM00

ALBANY, NY – Despite Governor Hochul announcing yesterday that a conceptual agreement has been reached, the state budget has yet to be passed.

It is now 8 days late.

Lawmakers have been taking up budget bills throughout the day with a lot of them needing coffee, after staying at the capitol late last night.

We know so far we know that the debt services bill was passed last week, and that the budget bills containing alcohol to go and a gas tax suspension— which would save customers 16 cents per gallon have been passed in both the senate and the assembly.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has been a big advocate for saving New Yorkers money at the pump.

“let’s face it. We commute a lot up here. We all drive to work. We all drive everywhere we go. We get into car. People going back and forth to work, picking up their kids from school, they are going to see a huge benefit of this,” says Santabarbara.

Assembly minority leader, Will Barclay says while he is happy that a gas tax suspension is being included, but he thinks a $220 billion dollar budget is too much.

He shares insight as to just how long lawmakers could be here at the Capitol tonight.

“we still have a lot of budget ahead of us. We will be well into the night tonight,” says Barclay.

Lawmakers say they still have yet to pass a bill that is called the “big ugly.”

It includes controversial issues like bail reform and is usually one of the last bills that gets passed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy