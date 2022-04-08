ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Trio of Small San Diego Apartment Buildings Sell for $3.4 Million

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igldx_0f3l6c8Y00
The residences at 5406-5418 Imperial Ave. Photo credit: Courtesy, Commercial Asset Advisors

A 12-unit residential project near Lincoln High School sold last month for $3.4 million, according to local real estate brokers.

The project, located at 5406-5418 Imperial Ave. and constructed in 1973, consists of three adjacent properties of four units each. The parcels each have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that range from 600 to 1,000 square feet.

The three parcels total 11,878 square feet of land with a combined 33 parking spaces.

Matt Monterroso of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the buyer, the Charles Pick and Susan E. Pick Revocable Trust. The property is part of a qualified Opportunity Zone, a designation which offers tax advantages for investment in low-income communities and neighboring areas.

“This unique residential project offers the buyer an opportunity to purchase safe, income-producing assets in a growing market,” Monterroso said.

The seller, Hari Vision Unlimited, LLC, was represented by Benn Vogelsang of South Coast Commercial.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside a $20 Million Tribeca Penthouse With a Party-Ready Private Rooftop

Click here to read the full article. Lovingly restored and replicated to its former glory, the TriBeCa Heritage pairs modern comforts with centuries-old history. This landmark building at 53 White Street was first constructed in 1857 with the classic cast iron architecture that is often seen in New York’s Tribeca and SoHo neighborhoods. Over the years, however, the building lost its 19th-century charm and its cast iron facade was covered with fire escapes, fire-retardant cement and concrete. So when developer David Friedman purchased the property in 2016 in an effort to transform it into luxury residences, he began peeling away the...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokers#Apartment Buildings#Lincoln High School#Commercial Asset Advisors#The Charles Pick#Hari Vision Unlimited#Llc#South Coast Commercial
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

$18.5 Million Home Becomes Maui’s Most Expensive Sale of the Year

37 Ualei Pl. was listed for $19.9 million. An opulent Maui estate sold for $18.5 million on Wednesday, making it the island’s highest-priced sale this year, according to representatives for Island Sotheby’s International Realty. The 6,860-square-foot home at, which had been listed for $19.9 million, includes six private...
REAL ESTATE
WGN Radio

What’s next for Water Tower Place on the troubled Mag Mile?

Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A Line Partners, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what could be done to find a suitable tenant for Water Tower Place following the decision of Brookfield Properties to drop it from their portfolio. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

In the Heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a Full-Floor Penthouse Offers City and Central Park Views

In Manhattan, This Full-Floor Penthouse Offers Central Park Views. This full-floor penthouse in a new condo tower by Steven Harris Architects, in the heart of the Upper East Side, offers walls of floor-to-ceiling casement-style windows facing out to four exposures, five en-suite bedrooms as well as a spacious library and two south-facing balconies.
REAL ESTATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy