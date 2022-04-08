LeBron to miss Lakers’ last 2 games due to ankle

LeBron James' season is reportedly over and he will finish with an average of over 30 points per game, but fall two games shy of qualifying for the scoring title. The King was also called out by CBS Sports who said that he deserves full blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' failures and should no longer have a say in the solution. Stephen Jackson explains why LeBron is not to blame for the Lakers' collapse this season and shares who is.

