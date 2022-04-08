ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron to miss Lakers’ last 2 games due to ankle

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James’ sprained left ankle will prevent him...

theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
fadeawayworld.net

NBA On TNT Crew Roasted The Lakers For Missing The Playoffs: ‘Russell Westbrook On A Jet Ski And LeBron James On A Floatie.’

One of the biggest talking points this week was the Los Angeles Lakers getting eliminated from playoff contention, thus ending their season. A team that was tipped to win the NBA championship, or at least make a run to the NBA Finals, the Lakers were poor across the season, and now they won't even be in the NBA playoffs. The whole world has been poking fun at the Lakers, including the NBA on TNT crew.
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James looking to team up with particular young phenom?

LeBron James may be eyeing an opportunity to join forces with a player who would make Anthony Davis look like a grandpa. Speaking Thursday on the show “Get Up,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the possibility of James teaming up with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic is “something that you should put in your back pocket.”
NBA
FOX Sports

Frank Vogel, not LeBron, is at fault for Lakers poor season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James' season is reportedly over and he will finish with an average of over 30 points per game, but fall two games shy of qualifying for the scoring title. The King was also called out by CBS Sports who said that he deserves full blame for the Los Angeles Lakers' failures and should no longer have a say in the solution. Stephen Jackson explains why LeBron is not to blame for the Lakers' collapse this season and shares who is.
