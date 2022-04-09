Couple faces human smuggling, drug possession charges

Hernandez

A couple was arrested for allegedly transporting migrants and having small amounts of marijuana.

David Hernandez, 21, and Lizbeth Anel Lucio, 21, were arrested and charged with smuggling of persons with likelihood of serious bodily injury or death and possession of marijuana. Lucio was additionally charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

The case unfolded at about 2:11 p.m. April 4 when a Webb County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office sergeant spotted a white Ford Fusion failing to stay in the lane of travel and going several times to the shoulder. The Fusion stopped abruptly on the shoulder just east of Pescadito Road.

When the sergeant activated his unit’s lights, the driver took off on Texas 359 and almost crashed several times, according to court documents. Several people abandoned the vehicle when the vehicle stopped on Rubio Road. The vehicle then continued traveling until it stopped half a mile east of Jordan Road.

Authorities approached the Fusion and discovered one migrant in the trunk. A passenger identified as Hernandez was detained. The driver was identified as Lucio. A search of the vehicle yielded two plastic baggies containing marijuana and an additional marijuana baggie was found inside a purse.

In a post-arrest statement, Lucio stated she got scared when she saw the unit’s lights and drove off. She stated she was aware that she almost crashed two times. Lucio added the marijuana in the car was for personal use but mentioned she was unaware the migrant was in the vehicle. Hernandez, however, stated that the migrant asked for a ride to a location close to the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.

But Hernandez stated that his girlfriend, Lucio, got scared and sped off. He stated he told Lucio to stop but she did not. Hernandez also mentioned that the marijuana found in the vehicle was for personal use.