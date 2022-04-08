Forget side-mounted fingerprint readers, rear sensors are still a favorite

I have a Moto G6 running Android 9 (Pie). It has been fine but about 3 weeks ago the wake screen (becomes active if you pick up phone or approach phone). It normally is a black background with a digital clock display. 3 things I've noticed. When activated the clock display will move down the screen a bit. Maybe a half an inch. The clock display also shows the battery level circle to be open to the right and open up clockwise as the battery power goes down. All the other screens the clock appears to open to the left and open up counter clockwise as the battery power goes down. The other thing is the display will flicker with blue streaks before finally fading to black and eventually going to sleep mode if left undisturbed. All the other screens (lock screen and app screen) appear normal and I don't notice any loss of functionality of the phone. I'm thinking it's software related since no other screens seem to be affected - possibly an aborted update of some sort. I saw a previous post saying that display screen is part of the Moto / Peek application. I hope some one can shed some light on this issue. David H.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO