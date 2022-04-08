ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Forget side-mounted fingerprint readers, rear sensors are still a favorite

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our readers what method they prefer to unlock their phones with. Of the votes, 42% say they prefer rear fingerprint sensors. In-display fingerprint sensors came in second with 27% of votes, followed by face unlock. There are a few different unlocking methods out there. That's why we...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

5 reasons to buy a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series device

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series contains three devices, the standard $800 Samsung Galaxy S22, the larger and feature-packed $1000 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the best of the bunch, the $1200 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, these devices have their unique selling points, but there are also some that they share amongst themselves, making them some of the best Android devices available on the market. And in this article, we'll be going over those and explaining why you should consider buying a Galaxy S22 Series device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Fingerprint#Smart Phone#Ios#Android
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone in India, the Vivo iQOO Z6 5G. The handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a 102Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and it will feature 4GB...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

DOOGEE S98 rugged phone features a customizable side button and a circular rear display

With a dual screen, the DOOGEE S98 rugged phone provides double the fun. In fact, you can customize the smart, circular rear display to show the time, incoming call alerts, alarm settings, music controls, and notifications. You can also personalize the side button. This rugged phone is powered by 2 powerful ARM Cortex A76 and 6 A55 cores that deliver high-level performance. And the 2.05 GHz clock rate makes it suitable for everyday use and gaming. The 6.3” waterdrop display with a peak brightness of 480 nits complements gameplay. Speaking of the display, the extra layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen from drops and scratches. Moreover, the DOOGEE S98 provides 8 GB RAM for super-fast performance and 256 GB storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB using a micro SD card. Finally, with a 6,000-mAh battery, this smartphone charges in 2 hours and supports 15W wireless charging.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Docs update lets you respond to text with emoji reactions

Google has introduced support for emoji reactions in Docs. You'll be able to use emojis to respond to documents instead of words. The feature is available only to Google Workspace customers. Emoji reactions are a staple among the best messaging apps for Android (opens in new tab), such as Facebook...
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Bad Echo on New S22 Ultra

Was excited to get my new S22 Ultra. Had it for a week and started to have bad echo feedback on my end. The person on the other end didn't hear it, just me. It was so annoying, I couldn't talk on the phone. Called T-Mobile and 2 techs suggested tweaks to resolve the issue, but they didn't work. Googled the issue and apparently there is an echo issue with the S22 Ultra. Seems it is a carry over from the S 21 series phones. My battery life was awful too. Only got about 6 hours of usage. I couldn't live with the echo issue so I returned the phone. Thankful it happened within the 14 day return period. Anyone else have this echo feedback issue?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Moto G6 - recent change on initial screen

I have a Moto G6 running Android 9 (Pie). It has been fine but about 3 weeks ago the wake screen (becomes active if you pick up phone or approach phone). It normally is a black background with a digital clock display. 3 things I've noticed. When activated the clock display will move down the screen a bit. Maybe a half an inch. The clock display also shows the battery level circle to be open to the right and open up clockwise as the battery power goes down. All the other screens the clock appears to open to the left and open up counter clockwise as the battery power goes down. The other thing is the display will flicker with blue streaks before finally fading to black and eventually going to sleep mode if left undisturbed. All the other screens (lock screen and app screen) appear normal and I don't notice any loss of functionality of the phone. I'm thinking it's software related since no other screens seem to be affected - possibly an aborted update of some sort. I saw a previous post saying that display screen is part of the Moto / Peek application. I hope some one can shed some light on this issue. David H.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons Not to Buy the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro looks like an impressive handset on paper, packing the latest and greatest hardware, an impressive set of cameras, and superfast charging speeds. However, it is by no means perfect and has some weird quirks and issues. Below are seven reasons why you might choose not to...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Block will use a fingerprint sensor for its bitcoin wallet

Block said it plans to use a fingerprint sensor for its much-awaited bitcoin hardware wallet. The company formerly known as Square is developing hardware crypto wallets, one of many efforts it's pursuing to make bitcoin more mainstream. Block plans “to achieve seamless authentication” through fingerprint sensors, the company wrote in a blog post. The company said it plans to build a device without a display, a divergence from the hardware design of some rivals like Ledger, whose Nano wallets feature a small OLED screen.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy