Viral video shows horse riding crowded commuter train in India

April 8 (UPI) -- Railway officials in India said they are investigating a viral video that appears to show a horse riding on a commuter train.

The video, which spread quickly across social media, appears to show a horse riding on a crowded Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local train in West Bengal.

Posts online indicate the horse was accompanied by its owner and had run a race in Baruipur earlier in the day.

Eastern Railway officials said they have launched an investigation into the video.

It was unclear whether horses are specifically banned from riding Eastern Railway trains.