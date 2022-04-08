ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo man arrested after police pursuit ends with shots fired, meth found

By Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzyUz_0f3l57A100

SAN ANGELO — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a pursuit in north San Angelo led to police officers being shot at, according to a police news release issued Friday.

About 6:16 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, police attempted a traffic stop on a grey Dodge Charger near the intersection of East 7th and Volney Street. Officers identified the driver as a man with multiple felony warrants, according to the release.

Others are reading:Tom Green County Sheriff's Office makes statement regarding video of alleged assault

The driver did not stop and attempted to evade officers, which led to a pursuit. During the pursuit, the driver started to shoot at pursuing police vehicles. He stopped the Dodge in the 500 block of South Lincoln Street, where police arrested him, according to the release.

An investigation revealed the man had multiple firearms, body armor, and suspected methamphetamine, according to the release.

Others are reading:San Angelo man arrested after police find counterfeit money operation at hotel

Police arrested Jason Michael Lujan, 31, Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest/detention, and several warrants. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $67,500 bond as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.

Additional charges will be coming, according to the release. The San Angelo Standard-Times has requested further information, which has not been released as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested and facing numerous charges after a police pursuit led to authorities uncovering multiple suspected drugs. According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported to have been stolen out of Barron County, at the Mega Holiday at 2611 Birch Street Sunday at 11:15 p.m. ECPD saw three people get out of the vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Fugitive San Angelo Man Arrested for Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo fugitive was arrested Thursday evening in the city for a Capital Murder warrant alleging a brutal double homicide in Lubbock. According to sources, on Mar. 24 at around 6:35 p.m. Bobby Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for capital murder of multiple persons. Gasca was wanted out of Lubbock county for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. The two were murdered on July 1, 2020, on the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock. Police believe that the shooting occurred during a drug deal gone…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police with the U.S. Marshals arrested a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

  VICTORIA, Texas – Today at around 1 p.m. the Victoria Police Department with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 25-year-old Adrian Rodriguez who had an outstanding felony warrant.  The arrest occurred without incident at the intersection of Airline and Laurent St. Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Victoria County Jail with one charge, violation...
VICTORIA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#West Texas#Jason Michael#Crime#Gannett#Dodge#San Angelo Standard Times
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO, TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Richmond Observer

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD recovers 5lbs of meth in drug investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March. According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatal early morning crash near Bryant and Ave X

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in San Angelo early Monday morning. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Bryant Boulevard in response to a single-vehicle crash at around 2:45 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022. Police say […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

863
Followers
702
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy