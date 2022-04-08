ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Metal Lords’ on Netflix, a Heavy Metal Dramedy That Riffs Hard on Coming-of-Age Tropes

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

The heavy metal subculture gets co-opted for coming-of-age dramedy fodder in Metal Lords , now on Netflix. Fun fact: Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss is a Metal Guy, so he scripted and produced this story starring newcomer Adrian Greensmith as a leather-and-denim diehard headbanger and Jaeden Martell as his best drummer buddy, who contend with the usual high school hardships – while wearing Iron Maiden and Celtic Frost T-shirts, of course. Notably, Weiss drew Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello in as music supervisor, and sowed some cred into the movie’s earth via surprise appearances by a few metal luminaries. So will the movie earn the devil horns or the single-finger salute? Let’s find out.
METAL LORDS : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: A riff judders and slices on the soundtrack – a metal riff, one its writer would surely contend is almighty as all hell. That’s Hunter (Greensmith), an unforgiving, uncompromising teenager who lives for metal, and if you take a look at him and think he’s a bit of a stretch of a caricature, I’m here to assure you that there are people in real life who are pretty far gone just like him, and I know some of them. Thou shall not question Hunter’s cred or authenticity as a character, a guy who is metal all the time and declares everything around him to be metal or not metal (and for what it’s worth, and you probably already came to this realization, Game of Thrones is very thoroughly metal). His best buddy is a meek dorkish type, Kevin (Martell), who joined the marching band so he could get out of phys ed. He plays snare drum, and so Hunter is trying to square-peg-in-a-round-hole him into being Dave Lombardo to his Jeff Hanneman, even though a double-kick drum kit is well outside Kevin’s meager musicianly range. Their band name? Skull—er, of course, likely because Shitf—er was already taken, and no, I’m not joking, look it up.

But the Power of the Riff compels him – eventually. First it must be established that these guys are in high school but, as you may expect, they exist outside the social mainstream. They go to a party and stand in a corner like dweebs, Kevin unable to approach girls and Hunter harshly criticizing the crappy band covering that irksome I’m-in-love-with-your-body song, whoever it is who sings that, it’s terrible, just terrible, because it’s not Venom or Voivod. There are the usual scenes with bullies who are jackasses and girls turning up their noses and teachers and principals scratching their heads at Hunter’s gregarious uberdramatic storm-of-the-light’s-bane presentation of himself, you know, tossing his long hair around, wearing denim “battle vests,” all the time speaking like the narrator of a bad ’80s movie with rubbery dragons and cornball wizards in it. A battle of the bands looms on the horizon, and nothing could fulfill Hunter’s power fantasies more than showing all those preppies and jocks and mean girls how hard he röcks.

And then there’s this girl, Emily (Isis Hainsworth), who Kevin notices amidst one of her righteously angry outbursts. She was off her meds that day, we eventually find out, after he meekly reaches out to her. She’s a gifted cellist who also signed up for marching band to get out of gym, which is a real bingo for Kevin. Hunter used his a-hole plastic surgeon single dad’s (Brett Gelman) credit card to buy Kevin a drum kit so massive it would make Neal Peart rise from the dead, and assigned him a song list to practice for the competition. So Kev’s fine-tuning Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” one day at school and Emily sits down and plays both the guitar and vocal lines exquisitely. And before you know it, Hunter’s strict No Yokos policy must be enforced, viciously and angrily, because Hunter’s dad is a piece of work whose assholishness has inspired his son to lash out at others. Being a teenager sucks no matter what, but trust me, being a teenager who’s into metal sucks slightly less than those who are into, I dunno, Harry Styles or some such flimsy crap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFgCg_0f3l4yNi00 Photo: Netflix

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: References: School of Rock ebullience; teen doofs who are too into metal a la Lords of Chaos (although not so metal that they actually murder each other); the neo-coming-of-age comedy of stuff like The Edge of Seventeen or Lady Bird .

Performance Worth Watching: Formerly credited as Jaeden Lieberher, Martell has proven himself worthy of carrying mediumweight comedy-drama in the It movies, Knives Out and, ulp, The Book of Henry (judge him not for that movie’s failings). In Metal Lords , he provides a solid foundation for the cast, finding and expressing his character’s strengths and weaknesses nonverbally – like a pro, I might add.

Memorable Dialogue: Kevin proclaims his greatest fear: “We’re going to die virgins in a band called Skullf—er!”

Sex and Skin: A coupla butts here, a coupla sideboobs there.

Our Take: There’s a general not-greatness to Metal Lords , which mostly dresses up familiar teen-dilemma fodder – awkward romance, parents-just-don’t-understand clashes, a plot that leads to a big competition, etc. – in studded wristbands and army-surplus boots, stirs up a few decent laughs, inspires us to feel moderately invested in the characters’ well-being, spins some Motorhead and Slayer and Judas Priest on the soundtrack (but not enough Mayhem), then calls it a day. But on the flip side, there’s enough good-enoughness here to render the movie endearing, especially the strong performances by Martell, Greensmith and Hainsworth, who aren’t content to tread the usual teen-angst avenues while navigating social ostracization and the travails of mental illness.

Also working in its favor? It gets the metalhead shit mostly right, showing how this particular subculture can be a way of life, even a fetish, more than just a youthful dalliance. You know how it goes – if you’re truly metal, you’re metal for life, and everyone else is just posing. The Hunter character finds the music and iconography empowering, and Kevin learns it eventually as well, when, in the movie’s strongest sequence, he gets the kickass cymbal work and Bill Ward swing of “War Pigs” just right . In that sense, the movie’s doing more than just exploiting a niche for a few cheap laughs, instead showing honest affection for the music, for how fun it is to take such OTT stuff so seriously. Some may see it as satire – especially the sequence in which Hunter corpsepaints his face like a black metal antihero – but self-parody can be part of the game, my friends. And in that sense, Metal Lords is purely, strictly earnest.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Nobody’s gonna be moved to tears or strain themselves laughing, but Metal Lords is more likely to win you over than lose you in the mosh. Some hails, but not all-hail hails, then.

Will you stream or skip the hard rockin' coming-of-age dramedy #MetalLords on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) April 9, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ On Netflix, A TV Star Who Abused His Power To Abuse Kids

This two-part true-crime docuseries comes with a trigger warning. But you’ll have to keep watching into the second part for this new Netflix series to pull the trigger on all of the monstrous abuses British DJ and TV star Jimmy Savile perpetrated on hundreds of young children without getting caught. JIMMY SAVILE: A BRITISH HORROR STORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We’re first introduced to Jimmy Savile in an old TV clip, audience of older white people applauding him as he takes the stage, announcing the start of his hit series for the BBC, Jim’ll Fix It. A small child...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie zoomed into theaters in January 2020, and absolutely nothing of consequence has happened in the two years that followed. Therefore, you’ve surely spent the past 730 days on the edge of your seat, pondering, wondering, speculating: “When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 come out?”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘In Good Hands’ on Netflix, a Turkish Melodrama About a Dying Mom and Her Adorable Little Boy

Turkish Netflix melodramas seem to be one of the country’s most bountiful exports, and the latest is In Good Hands, a weepie about a single mom who’s dying and isn’t sure who’s going to take care of her precocious mop-haired kindergartener after she’s gone. But this isn’t just a movie to soak your hanky to – it’s also a precocious-kid comedy and a would-be tragic romance, as our protagonist meets a man who might be solid material to take over as the little boy’s dad. Seems like an overstuffed premise, the kind that might be tough to execute; now let’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pedal To Metal’ On Netflix, A Mexican Drama About Two Friends Who Run To Mexico City After An Illegal Race Goes Wrong

Shows about racing show a lot of action, but there also needs to be story under that action. It’s why the Fast & Furious series has been so successful, because the franchise has set up a “family” that people follow. A new Netflix series from Mexico deals with racing culture and a neighborhood that’s known for cars — and car theft. PEDAL TO METAL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.” Cars are lined up, getting ready for some drag racing. A DJ spins some tunes. The Gist: Kike Guerrero (Benny Emmanuel) and Noche Martinez (Andrés Delgado) regularly race their modified...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Standing Up’ On Netflix, About Four People Trying To Succeed On The Paris Stand-Up Comedy Scene

Why is stand-up comedy on scripted series always so lame? It’s not like some of these shows don’t employ stand-ups on the writing staff; if anyone knows about the rhythm and timing of a good stand-up joke, it would be them. It’s probably because there isn’t a spontaneity there; it’s actors acting, and it shows, with both the people doing the stand-up and the audiences reacting to them. But TV writers keep trying. The latest is from France, following four up-and-comers as they try to make it in Paris’ comedy scene. STANDING UP: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A young...
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Jaeden Lieberher
Person
D. B. Weiss
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Jaeden Martell
Person
Brett Gelman
Person
Jeff Hanneman
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Metal Lords’ on Netflix + More

Happy Friday, screaming streamers! Trying to come up with clever new alliterations is getting tough, but this author endeavors to keep things fresh. Now, back to what you clicked on this article for: the heaping tons of new movies and shows now available on your favorite streaming platforms. And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the titles now available to stream are definitely plentiful. Starting with the freshest options is always the way to go, so let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Windfall’ on Netflix, a Spiky Home-Invasion Comedy Thriller Pitting the Haves vs. the Have-nots

Just an off-the-cuff observation here, but it seems like the pandemic has, maybe by necessity, inspired a bevy of small-cast/single-location films like Netflix’s Windfall. Less people and less locations? Makes sense. The feeling of being stuck in one place? Also makes sense. And in this case, stuck in one place against your will, as Jason Segel – who gets story credit – plays an intruder who kind of inadvertently ends up kidnapping a megarich couple played by Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins. It’s a whoops-now-what situation; let’s see how it plays out. ‘WINDFALL’: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: The...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cracow Monsters’ on Netflix, Where Students Battle Demons And Their Own Nightmares In The Polish City

Kasia Adamik and Olga Chajdas, the co-creators of Cracow Monsters on Netflix, both served as directors on the streamer’s gripping Polish dystopian thriller 1983. Here they create a landscape where monsters and wraiths and demons exist within the framework of contemporary Cracow. It’s up to a group of pathology students and demonic researchers to sort out what’s real and what’s a nightmare. Then again, maybe those two are the same thing. Cracow Monsters: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman stands in the dank of a blue-lit Cracow bar, a strobe light popping over her left shoulder. She sets...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Black Metal#Heavy Metal Dramedy#Metal Lords#Rage Against The Machine
loudersound.com

10 obscure but brilliant 2000s bands who should have been massive

For every Avenged Sevenfold and Killswitch Engage, there were hundreds of 2000s bands the world has forgotten. Here are 10 who should have been massive. From emo to metalcore, the 00s saw the rise of some of rock’s most vibrant scenes. But for every Avenged Sevenfold, My Chemical Romance and Bring Me The Horizon, there were hundreds of bands who came within touching distance of greatness but failed to make the grade.
ROCK MUSIC
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ice-T talks the golden age of hip-hop, heavy metal, ‘Law & Order’ and reality TV

A decade ago, Ice-T was part of the essential music documentary “Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap,” which focuses on the craft of writing and performing the genre. Now, the iconic rapper, heavy metal singer and actor, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the documentary with Rob Base and other special guests when they kick off their tour at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa on Saturday, March 26.
HIP HOP
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Adam by Eve’ on Netflix, an Ambitious but Dull Extended Music Video

Soundtracked by Japanese artist Eve’s catalog of experimental rock music, Adam by Eve (Netflix) is essentially a lengthy music video with bits of narrative strewn about for good measure. But is it worth watching? ADAM BY EVE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Schoolgirls Aki and Taki are inseparable. They’ve been misfits ever since they could remember, there for each other when others weren’t. From violin practice on the rooftop at school to enjoying lunch at a family restaurant in Japan, they’re always at each other’s side. One day, Taki confides in Aki, telling her about a strange, recurring dream she...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Without Saying Goodbye’ on Netflix, a Romantic Drama Set Against the Luscious Backdrop of Peru

Netflix movie Without Saying Goodbye is a romantic drama with comedic tendencies and scads upon scads of handsome scenery. So get ready to get lost in countless drone shots of Peruvian mountaintops and Cuzco cityscapes, and maybe find yourself lost in a romance between an architect and an artist. You know, opposites attract and all that, but they sure seem to be more heavily magnetized when the backdrop is this beautiful. WITHOUT SAYING GOODBYE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Salvador Campodonico (Maxi Iglesias) wakes up at zero-dark, his to-do list exploding on his phone. He hits the gym and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘London Has Fallen’ on Netflix, The Louder, Dumber Sequel To ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

The 2013 film Olympus Has Fallen really leaned into its preposterous “Die Hard in the White House” premise, and benefitted from the sure hand of veteran action movie director Antoine Fuqua. It also made a shitload of money, which pretty much guaranteed a sequel. In 2016’s London Has Fallen, it’s once again up to hard-charging Secret Service agent Mike Banning to save President Benjamin Asher’s neck, this time from a band of terrorists bent on assassinating the world’s leaders as they attend the funeral of the British Prime Minister.  LONDON HAS FALLEN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: When a drone...
MOVIES
Collider

5 Best Coming of Age Shows Currently Streaming

Coming-of-age is a genre that has definitely transformed and evolved. Some critics even consider it to be a 'new' genre since it has changed so much. However, coming-of-age is not to be confused with teen movies. These are two different genres.Teen movies are usually whimsical and giddy. The coming-of-age genre usually prioritizes emotion while focusing on the character's arc. In other words, it's a more emotionally complex genre.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Crab’ on Netflix, Where Noomi Rapace Skates Through A Wartime Dystopia

Adam Berg, who directed and co-wrote the new dystopian war movie Black Crab on Netflix, first made his mark as a music video helmer, and his new film doesn’t skimp on laying in layers and layers of blue-black atmospheric gloom. Figure in that it largely takes place on an expanse of shifting, cracking sea ice, and Black Crab has some trouble finding its bearings as a war thriller. It’s fortunate then that there’s a strong cast on board, including Noomi Rapace as a mom-turned-soldier sent on a suicide mission in a war of the near-future. BLACK CRAB: STREAM IT OR...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 On Netflix, Where The Eldest Bridgerton Gets His Shot At Romance

When Bridgerton arrived on Netflix back around Christmas 2020, it was something of an overnight success. The steamy, soapy period drama set in Regency era-London took the world by storm with its leading dreamy duo’s electrifying chemistry and a juicy mystery at the center of it all. It’s been a year and change, but the second season is finally streaming on Netflix. This time around, the eldest boy in the Bridgerton family gets his shot at finding love.  BRIDGERTON: SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Carriages roll by and the streets bustle. The Gist: Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) has returned home just in...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy