Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported April 8, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

April 7

  • fourth-degree theft of property; Marvin’s; Hwy. 157; miscellaneous; $40
  • identity theft; person

Arrests

April 7

Waldrop, Ricky J.; 39

  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property

Denning, Joseph E.; 33

  • DUI
  • reckless endangerment (3 counts)

Green, Allen D.; 38

  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Fuller, Cregary A.; 45

  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
  • FTA- public intoxication

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

