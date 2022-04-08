Arrests and incidents reported April 8, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
April 7
- fourth-degree theft of property; Marvin’s; Hwy. 157; miscellaneous; $40
- identity theft; person
Arrests
April 7
Waldrop, Ricky J.; 39
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
Denning, Joseph E.; 33
- DUI
- reckless endangerment (3 counts)
Green, Allen D.; 38
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Fuller, Cregary A.; 45
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property
- FTA- public intoxication
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
