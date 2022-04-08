Arrests and incidents reported April 8, 2022

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO