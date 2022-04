A dynamic artwork can live anywhere it is appreciated — within the walls of a home, museum or gallery or out in the wilder, wider world. And yet, sometimes, a piece or pieces exists in what seem like the most rightful place. This is true in two current exhibits where work by late legends of the Columbia art scene enjoy a sort of homecoming. They rest, even momentarily, along the walls of places they loved, places they made possible.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 DAYS AGO