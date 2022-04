NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 8 – April 14 around New Mexico. Apr. 8 – Sid Cutter: Man Above Town Exhibition Opening – Celebrate the opening Sid Cutter: Man Above Town as it gives visitors an insight into Sid Cutter’s life both in and outside of hot air ballooning. The exhibition draws on photos and personal items from the Sid Cutter Estate, as well as interviews with the people who knew Sid, to show another side of the “Father of Balloon Fiesta.” Visitors can also see the Olympic torch that Sid carried in his hot air balloon in 2002, in Albuquerque. The opening event begins at 4 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO