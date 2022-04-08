Medical personnel volunteer time to care for Ukrainian migrants

Sponsored - It’s something that caregivers hear all too often from patients and their families. “We should have had hospice sooner.”. It’s just that kind of regret that Donna Morgan, CEO of Columbus Hospice hopes to avoid by challenging the way people view all that hospice care can provide. “Many believe that hospice is only needed when a person is hours or days from dying,” Morgan said. “In fact, our full scope of services, provided over many months, allows the patient and family to have time to find comfort and settle affairs.” To be admitted to hospice, a patient must have a diagnosed terminal illness with a physician saying that they have less than six months to live.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO