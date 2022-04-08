NC veteran receives new roof thanks to Raleigh contractor and ‘Roof Deployment’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three organizations came together on Friday to give back to a Johnston County veteran and provide a new roof for their home.

Ralmaranda Best, a U.S. Air Force veteran living in Princeton, was chosen for a new roof as part of a nationwide effort to show gratitude to veterans and their families. It’s called the “Roof Deployment Project” which is carried out by the Owens Corning Foundation .

Since the start of the program in 2016, more than 325 military personnel have received new roofs.

In the latest installation on Friday, Owens Corning teamed up with the Raleigh-based contractor, Peachtree Company and Purple Heart Homes to select and approve Best for a full roof replacement. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating the roofing materials and Peachtree Company is donating the labor.

Photo courtesy Alex Melillo.

The build began at approximately 8 a.m. Friday in Princeton.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com .

